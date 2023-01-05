Winter in the North Country has afforded us many ways to enjoy outdoor recreation for more than a century, and we encourage people to continue to get out and take advantage of our wonderful frozen playground.
Our good friends at ROOST (Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism) in Lake Placid have nicely reminded us that snow is not the only fun toy of the season, and that there are many other ways people can have fun and participate in healthy outdoor activities in the dead of winter.
As ROOST says, when we think of winter around here, “we all think of fluffy, white snow as providing the base for outdoor adventure in the Adirondack Mountains of Upstate New York. Well, sometimes, Mother Nature provides ice, and, honestly, that offers slightly different, but equally amazing opportunities that complement the snowy scene.
“Winter in the Adirondack Mountains of Upstate New York is beautiful. The landscape is spectacular, the days are cool and crisp, fresh air fills your lungs and makes your cheeks rosy, all offering a perfect backdrop for outdoor adventure.”
Fluffy white snow blanketing the streets and dusting the evergreen trees are a big part of the winter scene, but it’s not the whole story, ROOST says.
In the Adirondacks, thousands of lakes and waterfalls freeze, creating ice and a whole new way to experience winter.
ROOST offers these eight ways to play on ice:
The Ice Palace in Saranac Lake. The annual Winter Carnival there is scheduled for Feb. 3 through 12
Ice skating on Mirror Lake in Lake Placid or at one of the many rinks located in just about every Adirondack town
Toboggan sliding in Lake Placid
Dog sledding at various venues
Ice skating on the Olympic Oval in Lake Placid
Bobsledding or skeleton at Mt. Van Hoevenberg
Ice climbing throughout the Adirondacks
Ice fishing on one of the thousands of lakes in the Adirondacks
Naturally, some of these activities require some skill levels, such as ice climbing, but for the most part these items can be done by just about anyone.
The Saranac Lake Winter Carnival is also a great way to celebrate winter as the February event is jam-packed with events and music.
The North Country is a great place to live in the winter, and it is also a great place to visit for those who don’t reside here.
ROOST says that the Adirondack Mountain region is within a day’s drive for about 25% of the entire North American population, and people come from all over to enjoy what we have to offer.
The Lake Placid area, host to the 1932 and 1980 Winter Olympic Games, is probably the biggest attraction with its many venues operated by the state’s Olympic Regional Development Authority, but there are many other places to visit.
Saranac Lake, Tupper Lake, Keene Valley, Malone and the Lake Champlain region around Plattsburgh and many other towns and villages are also winter hot spots with plenty of outdoor activities to participate in.
So rather than let winter get you down, embrace it and take advantage of the many fun and exciting opportunities that are out there.
For more information about winter in the North Country, you can visit www.roostadk.com.
