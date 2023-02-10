A lot of school districts in a lot of states are trying out a four-day school week to try to solve problems arising in the education arena since COVID.
The biggest problem has been finding and keeping teachers. Districts all over the country are battling shortage of teachers, as fewer college students are choosing that profession and more already in the profession are leaving.
Districts in two dozen states are trying out the four-day week in an effort to ease the pressure on teachers there and to persuade students to gravitate to the career.
Most of the states are in the western half of the nation. Few in the East have given it a go yet.
The idea of the four-day week is to relieve some of the negative environment teachers are feeling these days, especially after the pandemic.
Returning to the in-school full work week has returned students to their preferred way to learn, but it has also restored some of the great aggravations for teachers.
New York State rewards teachers, financially, better than anyplace, with an average salary of more than $87,000. The lowest are Florida, Mississippi and South Dakota, with under $50,000. The salary figures are adjusted to take into account the cost of living in each state.
Missouri is one of the latest states to allow a tryout of the four-day week.
Schools in districts that signed on are open Tuesday through Friday. On Mondays, some teachers may show up to supervise extracurricular activities or attend to their own responsibilities.
The school day is extended on the other four days by 35 minutes to an hour, depending on the district, so students are not having their class times reduced.
The hope is that teachers and prospective teachers will see this as an attraction to the profession and districts will experience less cost for substitutes and less angst for administrators.
According to the Missouri Department of Elementary & Secondary Education (DESE), enrollment rates for teaching professional programs have decreased by more than 25 percent over the past decade. Meanwhile, over a six-year period, the rate at which teachers left the profession reached 11 percent.
Of course, changes to something as impactful as the school day brings new anxieties with them. Many parents are wondering what to do with their children – especially very young ones – on Mondays while they’re at work.
As parents and officials all over the country know, child care is not an easy ingredient to provide for young kids. The pay to attract workers in that profession is not enough to fill the rosters, and, even with those salaries, the costs of the service are too high for many parents to pay.
So it’s too early to say where this trend is heading or where public education will wind up. But there is nothing more important to most of us than the proficient education of our children.
School districts are smart to look at all possibilities to do the best we can now and into the future.
