Since we are nearing April, now is an excellent time to start thinking about how you are going to manage pests in your home orchard this spring.
Fruit trees are notorious for being susceptible to both insects and diseases in our growing conditions, but a well-thought pest management plan beginning early in the season can go a long way toward ensuring you harvest a bountiful crop come fall (and will also help out the commercial orchards nearby!)
SHREDDING LEAVES
To manage apple diseases, orchard sanitation should be at the top of any home orchardist’s to-do list. Apple scab is our most problematic apple disease in New York. Scab develops every year from spores released from the leaves left on the ground the previous season.
By raking and finely mowing last year’s leaves, you can break this cycle and drastically cut down on your orchard’s source of scab inoculum.
Simply rake the leaves into the middle of your tree rows, and then go over the leaves with your mower to finely shred them.
PROPER PRUNING
Pruning is another critical sanitation tactic. Pruning allows you to remove disease infections that may be lurking in your tree branches.
When pruning your home orchard, look for limbs that are dead, damaged, or diseased. Look for cankers in the bark, as cankers are a main source of disease once the weather warms up and the trees break dormancy.
Not only does proper pruning remove disease inoculum, but it also opens the interior of the tree to more sunlight and improved airflow.
RED CEDARS
These conditions make your fruit trees less hospitable to disease-causing fungi and bacteria. If you often get cedar apple rust on your leaves and apples, and have eastern red cedar on your property, you might consider removing the cedars.
Red cedars serve as an alternate host plant for the cedar apple rust fungi; if cedar trees aren’t present, the fungi cannot complete their life cycle, which will reduce the amount of damage you will get on your apple trees.
Keep in mind that the fungal spores can travel hundreds, if not thousands, of feet, so it might be impractical to remove every red cedar within the proximity of your orchard.
FUNGICIDES
About this time of year, right before green tissues are showing on apple trees, is when I also recommend applying a copper fungicide to your trees. The copper helps to reduce disease inoculum from both scab and fire blight.
You should be able to find copper fungicides at your local garden center, but be sure the label recommends the product for use on apple trees at the dormant period for scab and fire blight control.
This, paired with good orchard sanitation, will get you off to a good start for your disease management.
DORMANT OILS
For early season insect pests, I recommend an application of a dormant oil product. Unlike neem oil, dormant oils are generally mineral-based, and reduce pest levels by smothering the eggs of soft bodied pests like mites and scales. You should be able to find dormant oil products at your local garden center.
Before you do purchase anything though, read through the label to make sure it will be treating the pests you have issues with. Also avoid applying copper and oil products if there will be freezing temperatures two days ahead of or after the application, as these products can cause some damage to the green tissues if applied when a frost event occurs.
While there are numerous tree fruit pests, we can manage them more effectively by having a plan ready to go this spring. If you would like more information on managing your fruit trees, reach out to us at the Clinton CCE office in Plattsburgh by calling us at (518) 561-7450. Best of luck this season.
Mike Basedow is a regional tree fruit specialist with the Cornell Cooperative Extension Eastern NY Commercial Horticulture Program. He can be reached at mrb254@cornell.edu.
