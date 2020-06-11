Drive-in movies making a comeback

With the COVID-19 pandemic happening, it sure has been some weird times for us all. Going to a movie theater is obviously prohibited at this time, and most people have “finished” Netflix.
Also, Hollywood has officially been put on hold. EEK!
So, there is no better time to re-introduce a luxury of the past - Drive-in movie theaters.
The memories I have of drive-in movie theaters are few and far between. Perhaps that’s because I am part of Generation X, and we caught just the very end of the drive-in era.
However, the memories I do have will never be forgotten.
I remember my mother and father packing five kids into the station wagon and heading to the drive-in while we were on vacation in Lake George. It was a BIG deal.
I laugh now because looking back, I couldn’t tell you what movie it was. But, I can tell you that my brother and I got in a wrestling match in the rear/trunk area of the station wagon, my sister ate three Michigan’s, and my mother threatened to take us back to our hotel four times if we didn’t settle down.
It really wasn’t about the movie. It was about the memory.
I smile now as I see the drive in’s making a comeback.
How refreshing in such a dark time.
Yes, COVID-19 has taken away a lot of privileges one has nowadays. But if an outdoor movie theater is something that we get in return, I’ll take it.
According to the article "First drive-in movie theater opens," on History.com, drive-in movie theaters originated on June 6, 1933, where eager motorists parked their automobiles on the grounds of “Park-In Theaters,” the first-ever drive-in movie theater, located on Crescent Boulevard in Camden, N.J.
"Reportedly inspired by his mother’s struggle to sit comfortably in traditional movie theater seats, Hollingshead came up with the idea of an open-air theater where patrons watched movies in the comfort of their own automobiles," the article reads.
According to the article "The History of the Drive-In Movie Theater" in the Smithsonian Magazine, the number of drive-ins peaked at 4,063 in 1958.
Almost 90 years later, they emerge again. Talk about a comeback.
I’ve read recent articles where Clinton County Fair organizers are hopeful to open a drive-in theater on the fairgrounds. Surrounding areas such as Saranac Lake, and of course moving further south into Glens Fall and Lake George are also following this “new,” old craze.
What a perfect time to make memories; and bringing your family to a drive-in movie is just the way to do it. I guarantee the kids will LOVE seeing “Woody” from “Toy Story streaming from the projector.
How about that first date that you want to make unforgettable? A drive-in will definitely help you accomplish this. Seek out an old black and white John Wayne classic…almost impossible not to impress.
So, if you own a Jeep, drop the top and let your hair down while watching the big screen. If you own a pickup, throw some blankets and a couple pillows in the bed and cozy on up. And if you own a station wagon, well, good luck. Ha!
See you at the movies (social distancing of course)!
