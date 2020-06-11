Drive-in movies making a comeback

ELECTRONICS MAGAZINE, WIKIMEDIA COMMONS/AP PHOTOThe first drive-in movie theater — built by Camden, NJ industrialist Richard M. Hollingshead, in Pennsauken, near Camden, New Jersey — is shown. It had a 40 by 50 foot screen and could accommodate 400 cars. The admission was $0.25 per car plus $0.25 per person. Hollingsworth patented the concept May 16, 1933, and the theater opened on opened June 6, 1933. The first film shown was Adolphe Menjou’s “Wife Beware.”