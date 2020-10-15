I have found it increasingly challenging in today’s world to find something to watch that doesn’t have to do with politics, racism, or religion.
I, for one, was taught by my father to never speak of the above. I’m glad I listened to him. It’s left me with an open mind, with open ears.
It was so refreshing to flip through Netflix and see the clear, bright, truthful, sincere smile of none other than the great, Dolly Parton. I grinned as I pressed play on the Roku remote and started hearing the intro to “9 to 5.” Which, by the way, Dolly actually wrote on the set of the movie using just her acrylic nails as her instrument.
Stars such as Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin make an appearance to share their own personal stories of Dolly. The fact that whether the cameras were rolling or not, they never saw Dolly out of ‘costume.’ Meaning, even in their girls’ night sleepovers, Dolly would emerge from her hotel room in full make-up and of course, wig.
I believe I was about 7 or 8 years old when I made my first trip to Tennessee with my parents. Of course, Nashville was our destination. However, a little town called Pigeon Forge was also in our travels. We stopped at a new theme park appropriately called, “Dollywood.” I was instantly mesmerized.
I listened as the tour guide on our “Smokey Mountain Choo Choo Train” told us about how Dolly had absolutely nothing. She grew up with her mama making her own clothes, later an inspiration for the song, “Coat Of Many Colors.”
I was in awe looking at the theme park and walking through a duplicate home of what Dolly grew up in. It was a one-room cabin, with nowhere to go, nowhere to hide. I was intrigued that back then, 30 years ago, Dolly had over $25 million just in pavement for the park.
Dolly speaks of her early years getting started as a singer/songwriter with the country music legend, Porter Wagoner. She also speaks of the fact that she wrote the song; “I Will Always Love You” when she felt it was time to leave, “The Porter Wagoner Show”.
Dolly speaks of how that song absolutely changed her life. She admits turning down having the song recorded several times by a major artist who wanted to record the irresistible song, but wanted Dolly’s publishing royalties. Dolly never gave in. She stuck true to herself, and guess what, a rising artist by the name of Whitney Houston later made it a HUGE success. Dolly got to keep all the royalties.
And, who can forget the song, “Jolene.” Apparently, Dolly wrote it the same day she wrote, “I Will Always Love You.” Take a second to read that again.
If you just want to sit back with a smile, tune in to this documentary. You don’t have to be a Dolly fan to like it. You just have to be a believer that dreams do come true.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.