The Press-Republican often reaches out to followers of our Facebook page to get a sense of the North Country opinion on the issues of the day.
Readers reacted to Clinton County Sheriff David Favro calling the concept of defunding the police “one of the most ridiculous things I’ve heard of.”
Here are some of the replies:
Jared Myatt: Cuomo is forcing all police departments to go through a review process by April or he will withhold State funding. Meanwhile, Cuomo is whining about how unfair it is that Trump is threatening to withhold Federal funding
Becca McNeilly: But it’s totally been okay that we’ve defunded our education system...
Charlene Nickerson: There’s lots of room for improvement in all areas. More police training in deescalation, more drug interventions, more social programs, etc... We can always improve.
Bob Jones: It is also ridiculous that police frequently assault and murder people without facing the justice they are supposed to stand for. ALSO de-funding police is about Police not be getting military surplus tanks and assault gear. (the national guard is supposed to be the ones used in instances that require those things) Police do not need to assault the public or invade them like its a enemy nation. De-funding is NOT what these people are telling you it is, they like those ‘toys’ too much.
Jack Taylor: Go ahead and defund the police, then when the real Americans get sick of your s***, {and they will, they are already} you wont have the police to protect you from them...
Michelle Lightbourn Tolosky: You’re using semantics. You know full well that we we want are police reforms. We want YOU at the table. Drawing a divisive line, especially HERE, is quite disappointing.
