The Press-Republican often reaches out to followers of our Facebook page to get a sense of the North Country opinion on the issues of the day.
See more responses and add your own voice at facebook.com/pressrepublican.
Readers reacted to news that Department of Justice investigators are prodding Gov. Andrew Cuomo to turn over data relating to the spread of COVID-19 in public nursing homes. Below are some Facebook reactions from readers about that report.
Jeffrey Joseph: It long over due that someone hold Cuomo accountable for gross irresponsible decisions that killed so many innocent vulnerable people.
Karl Holtsclaw: how about we put the blame on where the virus came from
Julie Corcoran: I think they should include Texas and Florida. Their covid nursing home death counts were also high.
Ashley LaPorte: Well don’t help when workers order out and delivered to the facilities.
Justin Reandeau: Lol but Trump’s failure at the federal level is ok
Rich Alejandro Sr.: #45 🤡 Fault !!!
Steph Fenimore: About time!! He totally mishandled it!!
Randy Miller: Ya don’t say!
Tonya Austin: Good. I wish they would finally give us some new state officials. But we all know they will find their way out of this the same as they have with the billions of tax payer dollars that just “disappeared.” 🙄 Idiots keep voting him in though...
Jamie Lichtenberger: Seems when you start stating facts ... real actual facts post get removed ... king Cuomo killed so many people . Trump did what he could sent in medical ships and all necessary aide and Cuomo never used it instead he sent Covid positive patents back to and into nursing homes !!
Angie Durgan: It was the president that allowed it to get this far! Wake up people
Elena Litterio: In the very early days of covid Governor Cuomo addressed the state and in his very candid way he delivered this message~ the nursing homes are a death trap due to the nature of proximity of living and the flow of workers in and out . He then told us that if we lived or cared about someone in a nursing home to immediately go get them and bring them home. I’m sorry if you lost a loved one during this pandemic , I truly am. In times of tragedy families need to circle the wagon and make a plan to keep one another safe. This is an international pandemic, the blame cannot be placed on Cuomo .
Allisn Lockwood Blain: If anyone thought this virus would not run through our nursing homes when stable, but still contagious, patients returned to those homes, just look at the situation in Essex...
Kelley Stachnik: This is laughable! You want accountability for deaths in the nursing homes and yet people are protesting that they can’t visit their loved ones except through a window. People, you can’t have it both ways!
Joe Bushey: it absolutely amazes me that people don’t understand what your state is responsible for vs your federal government...none the less, govenor of NY, NJ, PA,&CA all praised the federal response, now they blame the president
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.