The Press-Republican often reaches out to followers of our Facebook page to get a sense of the North Country opinion on the issues of the day.
See more responses and add your own voice at facebook.com/pressrepublican.
Readers reacted to the news that President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus.
Here are some of the replies:
Allisn Lockwood Blain: This should change our country’s thinking on this virus.....masks are not choice, but a necessity. Our government is at risk today because of no mask use, and the fact that those who were supposed to protect him failed to do their job. How sad.
AJ Wells: Wish them a speedy recovery
Cheryl Brunet: Thoughts and prayers for a speedy recovery
Ingelore McLaughlin: It is what it is
Elizabeth Miller: My first thought when I heard that today was Karma in Action. To me HE is a hoax, a shell of a man. I hope soon he will be history. VOTE Smart, vote DEMOCRAT !!
Brian Clodgo: Guess what all you can get it with or with out a mask. Nothing is 100% effective. So how do you know he did not have a mask on when he got it? Facts !!
Mike Lonergan: If only there was something he could have done to prevent this!
Casey Henley: I didn’t realize Democratic “hoaxes” were contagious... who knew? On the positive side, it might be the first test he’s ever passed? ;)
Kathy Tetreault: I’ve never seen him with a mask
Kezia Giddings: Poor Melania. Thank god it’s a big house.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.