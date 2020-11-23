Carol Ann Del Grosso: Before you do just make sure you don’t need anything from that business in the future.... make damn well good and sure of that. Businesses have the right to refuse service...
Katherine Myatt: Nothing alarming about the text used in this article: ensure compliance, fines, suspensions, vigilance, comply, comply, comply...
Zach Richard: The Gestapo is out in force.
Susan Pellerin Wilson: They may want to start with Sam’s Club. I was there yesterday and a clerk told me there wasn’t “anything” they could do about a customer who wasn’t wearing a mask!
Don Barber: Yeah clearly the all mighty masks r working with thousands supposedly contracting the all mighty virus. Let it go and live on
Steven Johnson: Emperor Cuomo is watching he wants to control your life!
Liz Tedford: and just who are these “officials”?
