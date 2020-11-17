The Press-Republican often reaches out to followers of our Facebook page to get a sense of the North Country opinion on the issues of the day.
Readers reacted to news that Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s new pandemic mandate limiting household gatherings — including Thanksgiving dinners — relies on local governments to enforce the cap of no more than 10 people in a residence.
Here are some of the replies:
Michael J Graham: Trying to stop family’s from assembling is Tyranny and tyranny is met with force of patriot’s. The tree of liberty need’s to be replenished with the blood of tyrants and patriot’s from time to time and this is how that starts. What next a Berlin wall around ny state so we can all bow to supreme leader c**tmo
Jared Myatt: This is going to hurt Cuomo’s book sales and make him grumpy.
Red Mike: The police are planning to assemble to enforce how many people you can have in your PRIVATE RESIDENCE for Thanksgiving! This is “normal” to people? Nothing alarming about it?
Andrea Duquette: Hope I never have to intubate any of you cry a***s. Cuz the last words you hear from me is I TOLD YA SO!!
Jonathan T. Guerin: Oh nice, when are the cattle cars coming to “bring us somewhere safe from covid 19” . Doesn’t anyone else see what’s happening here.
Landon Shay: Can’t wait for a big family gathering. We aren’t scared of Covid! Don’t live life in fear
John Porter: If hospitals start to become overwhelmed with patients, what choice will he have? ““If these measures are not sufficient to slow the spread, we will turn the valve more, and part of that would be reducing the number of people in indoor dining,” the governor said. New York restaurants are now facing a limit of 50% of their occupancy capacity, though in New York City and some hot spots the limit is 25%. “If that doesn’t work, if numbers keep going crazy, there are some scientists who believe we should close down,” Cuomo added. “I hope that doesn’t happen.””
Mike Scott: No one I mean no one is going to tell me how many family members I can have at my house for Thanksgiving dinner. These are the same people that flew down to DC to celebrate Biden’s win gathering in a very large crowd WITHOUT MASKS and sharing bottles of champagne, swapping spit. Then they come back here and tell their servants they can’t do what they just got done doing. Go scratch Jack
