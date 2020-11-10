The Press-Republican often reaches out to followers of our Facebook page to get a sense of the North Country opinion on the issues of the day.
Readers reacted to a Plattsburgh resident testing the Postal Service by mailing $200 to herself.
Here are some of the replies:
Deb Donahoe: try sending something to Canada..bet you 10 to 1 it either gets there damaged, or stolen...sent mother's day cards to our daughters in Canada..0ne was never received..the other card had only the front of the card..she didn't know who sent it...sent a small inexpensive kids bracelet with a letter to our granddaughter..she never received the $2.00 bracelet..our other daughter sent us grade 8 graduation pictures in a large manila envelope meant for mailing pictures..said please do not bend..photos..they didn't bend it but someone used a pen or pencil and stabbed it through the envelope damaging her grad pictures...and we are Canadians living here in Plattsburgh
Cynthia Snow: I'm astounded it takes two weeks to have a letter mailed in Plattsburgh delivered to Plattsburgh.
Jeri Bennett: That was the result of cut backs in the postal system. Remember they closed the distribution center here and now all mail goes to Albany first. Still boggles my mind on that one too.
Carole Ann Kratz: First of all it wasn't a voter ballot and second your talking about a PO in a small city in the Adirondack Mountains. No comparison to Phila, NY city, Pittsburgh, Atlanta. Give me a break use your head. Think!
Lori Brady: I received a package that sat in PO for four months before that lost a stack of mail in PO for almost two months and before that gave my mail to someone else and they just happened to know who this person was and they returned weeks after the fact but with packages missing and having to shut off credit cards etc ..it was a fun six months
Tracy Vaughan: My husband got a letter on 11/7/20 stating he needed to renew his license on 8/15/20.
Dennis Jones: Good to see you got lucky. I have nearly a dozen "tests" where they failed horribly.
Lindsey Wendorff: This MUST prove that there was no voter fraud then....NOT!
Sean Bailey: You do know that isn't why there was mail in ballot concerns, right??!!??
Jeff Howard: Write " cash" on the envelope and try that.
Lynn Jones: I don't think this was really a good idea.
