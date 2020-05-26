The Press-Republican often reaches out to followers of our Facebook page to get a sense of the North Country opinion on the issues of the day.
The question asked on Saturday, May 23, was: The Clinton County Department of Health is advising North Country residents not to have yard sales just yet.
Here are some of the replies:
Charlotte Lot: The data to back up these kinds of restrictions does not exist. The primary method of transmission is close, prolonged contact in small enclosed spaces with infected persons according to the most recent information put out by the CDC. What happened to following the science? Unless there is evidence of a spread that will imminently overwhelm medical facilities these overly prescriptive measures are unjustifiable. All these tiny tyrants need to take their enthusiasm and cram it.
Myra Graham: Anything else we can’t do? We have right’s just how do you plan to stop them. The last time I checked I was grown and didn’t know I needed a sitter.
Sonny Hebert: I live in Plattsburgh. I JUST JUST JUST had a yard sale. Made $300 in 4 hours. Shut er down before noon. Not more than 10 people at a time. Everything was fine. The people that showed up weren’t the ones who purchased 437 rolls of TP either.
Dianna Martin: What’s the difference... going to a yard sale (which are in the open fresh air...which is recommended to avoid coronavirus,) or to Walmart (inside, closed up, and even more people touching the merchandise, contaminating it.)? Makes NO sense....no common sense!
Josh Colby: If your afraid to get the virus by going to a yard sale , dont go. Pretty simple concept. Some of us would still like to live our lives.
Nick Lee: President trump could end this pandemic today. By simply resigning.
Zach Babbie: It’s the Clinton County Health Department trying to remain relevant as more and more people are waking up to this nonsense.
Scott Richner: I’m willing to bet yard sales would be A-OK with the county if they generated sales tax revenue
Heather Van Arsdel: Riiiiiight ok. Yes this makes complete sense. And is completely rational
Mark Worley: Banning yard sales will completely shut down the wiggle town summer economy. People need shirts and stuff!!!
Bobby Lee Dadds-MumleyPeary: Well there were tons today, people never listen , this is why these types of people are going to ruin the rest of our summer.
Chris Gardner: Wake the hell up people! 100k deaths so far and yet people STILL seem to want to take this lightly? The ban on yard sales is to assist in tracking the history of contacts a recently positive person has come in contact with. If you tested positive today and we’re tasked to write down every individual and address you’ve been in contact with within the past two weeks and you’ve recently been yard sailing it makes the task of identifying those who you may have put at risk nearly impossible.
Michael J Graham: Don’t need permission to do what I want on my property. It’s called the constitution and no government entity can give an unlawful order that violates any right’s for any reason.
Barbara Blaise Grant: While I am a person who wants to do everything I can to keep myself, family, friends and neighbors safe from this virus we cannot continue to put our lives on hold anymore, we have done this for almost three months now it is time to continue living life all be it hopefully smarter by using mask in public and continuing to wash hands and use sanitizer and helping out people who are at great risk by doing for them but we can’t continue to live in fear life must go on. An people reporting neighbors for doing so is kinda like Nazi Germany where neighbors turned each other into the Gestapo. This needs to stop live and let live and protect yourself and don’t worry about what others do!!!!!
Ashley Kostyk: I don’t think they should ban yard sales. They’re outside and people can wear masks, AND no one has to stop. It’s just my personal opinion.
Jackie Weister Tackett: That settles it, I’m having a yard sale, then I’ll walk against the arrows at Walmart
