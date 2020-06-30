The Press-Republican often reaches out to followers of our Facebook page to get a sense of the North Country opinion on the issues of the day.
The question asked on Friday, June 26, was to comment on the article: “Mall tenants call for Champlain Centre’s reopening.”
Here are some of the replies:
Theresa Goheens: They should all pull out of the mall, save a ton of money and open up in a vacant building that they could own.
Kari Wood: And we can go to target, Lowe’s, Walmart but not the mall. Makes no sense!!!
Mike Dodds: Walmart has more people than the mall has on most days. Come on man.
Mark Bechard: Oh for God sake, people are nuts. Screw the Malls(!!!!!!), buy local. You people don’t know any better. Ugh.
Steve Bonhomme: We all voted no to cuomo but 2 counties 1 was nyc,,area county , so rest of counties suffered for nyc,crap just like now
Betty Robert Kilburn: Open our malls before everyone goes bankrupt. Bars are open seriously malls are alot safer than a damn bar.
John Leale: Ok all of you kool-aid drinkers... Your King Cuomo proves again he is very much still power hungry.Doesn’t take a scientist to figure out that “social distancing” is more challenging in stores like Target, Sams Club and of course WalMart... than it would be in Champlain Center Mall. Cuomo knows where the bulk of state taxes are collected. In the mean time, small, independent business are suffering. Get a grip North Country! Cuomo is in it for the power...
Alice Heckard: Then we should also stay out of any big store because of the sick air but We can still go to Walmart! The air in the mall is the same air including Target, Kohl’s, Best Buy, Dicks!
Karla Hamblin-Myers: I don’t understand why either. Can’t people go in the backdoor? I am sure there is a way.
Angie Boyd: I feel bad for these ppl, how is it safe for a bar to be open and not the mall this is Ridiculous
Steven Johnson: People licked Cumo’s boots for too long he thinks he’s god now.
Sandy Terry: OPEN THE MALL!!!!!!
