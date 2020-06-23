The Press-Republican often reaches out to followers of our Facebook page to get a sense of the North Country opinion on the issues of the day.
See more responses and add your own voice at facebook.com/pressrepublican.
The question asked on Monday, June 22, was for readers to respond to North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik attending President Donald Trump’s rally in Tulsa, Okla. over the past weekend.
Here are some of the replies:
Raymond Wayman: What purpose does she have in Oklahoma? She represents some of the people from NY. Seems she thinks filling him along will gain her some clout. She went to Florida with him too? I suppose it is to bend his ear “for the people of NY” and not her own aspirations. Get rid of the whole lot of them.
Michelle Lightbourn Tolosky: He still can’t pronounce her name and she only wore a mask briefly. Can you ask her what her plan is to self quarantine? We’ve lowered the curve in NY and don’t want her infecting us. We’ve worked too hard following Gov Cuomo’s Scientific Experts recommended guidelines and she doesn’t follow them, only for certain photo ops. Hoping you could ask her since she won’t speak with her Constituents, only donors.
David Graham: What a trio. Jordan, Stefanik and Trump. Where are Larry, Moe and Curley? The other three stooges?
David Graham: This post shows where Ms Stefanik’s allegiances lies. With bozo number two Jim Jordan who ignored Denis Hasberys sins at Ohio State and no one number one, your president
Brenna Miller: I wish Elise would move to Tulsa. She is a poison for upstate NY.
Maureen Polhemus Stacey: Elise is awesome for our area..keep up your great work.
Herb Carter Jr: Honestly I am glad Elise was wearing a mask . Not enough social distance there.
Jennifer Zahn: Let her go work for the Trump crime family.
Brenda Rose Dadds: Great she went there and prob exposed to covid-19 and gonna bring it back up here so it start all over again. She will be gone Nov.
Will Plumstead: Wow I bet all you pronounce every person’s name you come in contact with perfectly. Why so much hate. Ask Creepy Joe what his name is he’ll probably say George Washington.
Carole Okun: What a moment for her and he embarrassingly mispronounced her name after 3.5 years! Lol. If he told her to jump from a bridge, she’d probably do it. She’s a follower, not a leader. Tedra Cobb 2020.
Kristi Shadrick Pottichen: I notice she’s wearing a mask and doesn’t appear to be having a very good time. LOL I think she would rather be anywhere other than where she is but you know what I think her time representing us is almost over. Now she can go back to stay where she truly resides and doesn’t just have a summer camp and maybe she can be their representative because we sure don’t want her here. she really doesn’t care about us at all. she lies to us just like her boss who is her hero Trumpy boy
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.