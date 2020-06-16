The Press-Republican often reaches out to followers of our Facebook page to get a sense of the North Country opinion on the issues of the day.
The question asked on June 13, 2020, was to reflect on a proposal to close some City of Plattsburgh streets and make way for more outdoor seating.
Here are some of the replies:
Christine Grady Clark: I live in Illinois, and our little downtown has implemented this. It’s perfect. Everything is still accessible, and the side streets are filled with tables and business is booming!
April Bates: I literally live down the street and I support this. I will take an alternative route around to be able to have our restaurants downtown survive!
Dan O’Connor: Anything to help preserve downtown commerce. We nearly lost downtown once. Let’s do whatever we can to preserve downtown. If not, it will be driving to a TGIF or an Applebee’s and we will have lost all of the character.
Kim Lumley Hecox: I, for one, would love to see every effort made to accomplish this request. Our season for al fresco dining is so limited and although the existing seating permitted is thoroughly enjoyed, the loud traffic noises do detract from the experience. The expansion can only promote the downtown area. Hopefully a resolution can be reached to make this happen.
Mike Watson: Sounds great. Set up a market square with street venders and volunteer performers
Angela Nolan: Mixed feelings, what about emergency vehicles needing to get in?
Joe Kovacs: The times that the restaurants are requesting there would be little to no “truck traffic or deliveries” I see no reason the city can’t accommodate it from say 4-10pm at least on the weekends. Obviously it will be a disruption for some people....but come on so have the last 3 months for everyone! The people wanting to eat out need it just as bad as the restaurants!
Ashlee Mancuso: I’m all for it! Our city should be supporting local businesses in any fashion so they are able to come back from this and continue to thrive! They have no issues shutting it down for the dismal Mayors Cup and 4th of July which is more of an eyesore I think than our little community supporting our locally owned businesses!
Marsha Lawrence: I love eating outside during our limited season. I think city should do its best to help restaurants and patrons enjoy. Big delivery trucks are less likely in evenings and if restaurant owners are pitching in to set up I think we should try it. LOTS of cities have various streets closed for various reasons. When summer street repairs are needed there are ways to reroute traffic
Bucko Branham: They should be accommodating the businessowners any way they can
Andrea Duquette: Couldn’t/wouldn’t do it in previous yrs, but not a problem now
James Tyler: Because there is already too much parking available as it is🤪 how about showing some guts and all businesses say SCREW CUOMO AND READ and just open ??
Sean Gerolimatos: Ithaca Commons and Church Street in Burlington are both great for business and enjoyment. Been wishing Plattsburgh would find a way to do this on Margaret Street was or City Hall Place for a long time now 👍🏻
Jacqueline Beauparlant- Kleinschmidt: Support our local mom/pop shots and restaurants.. all in favor! Share this!
Jason Hendrie: Make Downtown Great Again!!!Close Margaret Street down from Broad to Trinity during the summer.City just bought the old Glens Falls so parking is available. Open streets to restaurants, vendors and such. Who remembers when Mayor Rabideau would do that for Mayors Cup.?
Stephanie Blair: Then, I guess the stores can ask to put their items in the street because they can only allow so many people inside at once and they need more space. It’s bad enough driving through that part of town now.
Susan Ann Scott: It would be neat to see this happen for the summer. However, the part of Bridge St. that is one way near Ashley Furniture would need to be changed to two way traffic in my opinion. If City Hall place closes anyone traveling south on Margaret St and wa…See More
Boogie John: I think closing streets is gonna just cause issues with people who commute and use roads for travel and work. Then less parking spots and people who are in wheelchairs would have to park far from where they plan on dining at. Not far to them at all.
Timothy Atkins: Good idea block two of the burghs busiest street.
Susan Hipko Everett: I live in NJ. Our city is going to do this. Shutting down the Main Street for outdoor dining. Even if it wasn’t for the pandemic I live this idea. Lots of cities have done this to help increase shopping in the downtown area.
