The question asked on Thursday, July 24, was to reflect on the news that Meadowbrook Healthcare would not be launching an experimental Compassionate Care Plan that would have allowed for socially-distanced meetings between residents and their families.
Here are some of the replies:
Judy Lord: Loneliness is just as deadly to the elderly. They need family contact. This had been so sad to see happen . I work for Meadowbrook in the 80’s and they cared about the residents and family visits. I am now in l my 70’s and prefer family contact to nothing . People wil die from loneliness. Snx yes it will be just like a prison. I have not seen my son since March talk to him nightly and by talking I mean I speak he doesn’t say anything . He Is so lonely I keep talking but what he needs is face to face visits What these so called experts have done is separated families. I hope you all pay for this someday. You have only bought incredible sadness to all of us.
Shawn Shipman: What are they trying to do to the their residents & their families!?! What an emotional roller coaster!!
Ann Jason Whalen: I never cared for them before all this carona crap. They are not caring at all
Michael Weatherwax: They are thinking about there self an don’t care about our family in there.it like a Prison anyhow can’t see our family anyhow
Michael Root: This is crazy !! Open the f------- doors let people see their familey
Hannah Roussy: These are the most at risk, most vulnerable people in our population. As awful as it is for then to not be able to have face to face visit, it’s preferable to dying of covid because they were exposed unnecessarily
Helen Anders Kho: I’m in a facility. Can’t move or visit or have visitors. We’re alive. A friends son aged 38 just had some serious health issues involving heart, liver, gall bladder, blood clots . Never had Covid. asymptomatic . Guess what. His condition thru antibodies says he did. No one knew. That’s the problem. It’s awful sitting in my apartment. I haven’t seen a family member since January. But this virus is a mystery. Extreme measures have to be employed. Don’t blame people but blame this virus. It’s a result of overdevelopment and loss of habitat. And is a cross species phenomenon... this one from pandolins who ate bats but some think the bats ate snakes. Who knows. I escaped Florida at least. They didn’t tighten up in time. Write letters. Find out facts. NY may have a second wave and folks are trying to forestall that. Read accounts of 1918 up there from Mary Ann Ducharme. Think of folks like my hubby in a camp in WW2 that was much worse and 5 and 1/2 years.
Vincent Jangro: I’ve got a really wild idea. Why not take your relatives home with you to love out their lives. They’ve wiped our butts, fed us, bathed us, fed us; dressed us, they sacrificed large chunks of their lives for us when we were children. Unless they have extreme dementia or alztimers there really is no reason they can’t be home with you. It amounts to convenience you’d rather ditch them and come visit a handful of times each year and forget their existence and pretend like to you care. Complaining on Facebook does not make you a good family member. Taking them home and loving them and treating them with respect and dignity does though.
