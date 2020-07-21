The Press-Republican often reaches out to followers of our Facebook page to get a sense of the North Country opinion on the issues of the day.
See more responses and add your own voice at facebook.com/pressrepublican.
The question asked on Sunday, July 19, was to react to the article “North Country schools struggle with pandemic plans, confusion”
Here are some of the replies:
Shirley Church: This is insanity!!! There are so many things to take into consideration. I know my teenager is anxious to return to school and see her friends but if I feel it’s not safe she WILL NOT be returning. When kids and staff go home at the end of the day there is always that possibility they can contract covid from someone and return to school the following day infected before they actually feel sick and pass it to another teacher or child and bring it back home to a family member with a weakened immune system and make them sick in return. Just so many questions and concerns that aren’t being addressed at this time.
Bella Moraitakis Mitchell: There is Khan Academy and it’s free and kids do well
Gennette Brown: I also read that they won’t consider closing schools again until 7-9 % of the ppl in your area have Covid ... Plattsburgh is 20000 ... so almost 2000 ppl would have to be ill before they even consider closing schools ... 5% seems so small until you look at the numbers ...
Steeve Gras: Crazy! Way ! Too! Soon! Irresponsible and unethical, putting kids and educators at risk unnecessarily
Joey Chapla: Better than looking at what’s happening in South Carolina.
Ann Jason Whalen: If you do not feel safe sending your children to school don’t do it. I know if mine were still school age no way would I send them.
Beth Buchanan: So wait...you can take off your mask when you get to your bar stool but my kid has to wear one all day at his desk???
Kathy Swanson: Is he going to try to start killing little kids now?
Shell Li: Okay so this is my reality. My daughter goes to a local summer camp. Her temperature is taken every morning and she’s given a few sprays of hand sanitizer. And then when she leaves she gets hand sanitizer again. The camp follows the NYS guidelines for phase 4. They are running several camps at several locations. No one has gotten covid yet. The idea that a school can open and practice social distancing, carrying water bottles, limited school supplies, keep the library closes or find a way to sterilize books, sterilize tables and chairs between lunches.... It’s a lot of work but certain doable.
Zach Richard: If you don’t want to send your kids back to school then don’t. But statistically your child has 0% chance of being seriously affected by Covid-19.
Jason Goodspeed: I want a discount on my school taxes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.