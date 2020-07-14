The Press-Republican often reaches out to followers of our Facebook page to get a sense of the North Country opinion on the issues of the day.
See more responses and add your own voice at facebook.com/pressrepublican.
The question asked on Thursday, July 9, was: What do you think of the question of school reopenings this fall?
Here are some of the replies:
Jay Bleeker: Maybe let’s do what the science and the experts say is best and not what the people wearing tinfoil hats on FB screech about.
Daniel Doner: Yes need open school our son getting frustrated from online to school they love see his friends as well least follow guidelines rule
Debra Fowler: I think all people in the school should be considered. It’s true that children do not usually have severe symptoms but, all the teachers, aides and other workers are older and could very well become extremely ill. There should be appropriate plans in place before we just open the doors.
Hannah Roussy: I’m not cool with sacrificing my kids for the sake of the economy. Glad the CDC president stood up to trump. We need to listen to the science, not politicians.
Jennifer Chasalow VanBenschoten: So, here’s the thing. If we have to take all these precautions like no cafeteria service, no gym, no music, no art, keep the kids 6 feet apart at all times, wear masks all the time, no physical contact...is that really “safe”? Think about how quickly a stomach bug or a flu goes through a school, and this is about a million times worse. One of my teachers said to us the other day, when you learn with stress, you learn stress. Imagine the stress that these kids are going to experience under these circumstances where they have to be on their guard for 8 hours a day? Is it better to have them safely at home and have them interact virtually, or is it better to subject them to daily trauma at school with the fear that they may get sick or get someone they love sick? Schools should NOT open this fall.
Charlotte Lot: Basically every other country on the planet is sending their kids back to school. I guess you just love your kids more than they do? Your child has a better chance of drowning in a pool or choking to death than they do of dying or even becoming seriously ill with this virus. The flu kills dozens to hundreds of children annually and our schools aren’t run in this manner. Young children need in person instruction. They’re not going to get the same degree of learning in the 3rd person on a tiny screen when the majority of them struggle to type and use all the functions they need on a computer or tablet. They’re not receiving the equal education guaranteed to them under the law as some educators are more saavy in generating computer friendly lessons than others and none of them are trained for this. If space is the primary issue of concern we should be considering using high school spaces for teaching younger children since older kids would have the more of skills needed to learn in a digital space. The American Academy of Pediatrics are experts on children and their needs. They have been very clear there is more of a risk of harm in keeping kids out of school than there is from the virus.
Zach Richard: Open up the schools based on what’s going on in the region. There is no reason upstate NY should have the same rigid guidelines as NYC schools. Studies have shown the virus doesn’t adversely affect kids and kids are a poor transmission route for the virus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.