Readers reacted to news that Gov. Andrew Cuomo warned a second lockdown of New York’s non-essential businesses will be imposed if hospitals face a shortage of beds due to rising COVID admissions.
Here are some of the replies:
Brian Clodgo: When any business helps support your family it is essential for that family. This makes all businesses essential!
Red Mike: There has been roughly six months to prepare for a “second wave” - at least two companies have developed a vaccine expected to take years - and people still honestly believe they can’t find enough ICU beds? It’s time to wake up from your media induced comas.
Jason Pedu: According to the World Health Organization Shutdowns do nothing but create poverty. Look it up.
Pam Shelters: All I can say is “When it hits your family you will change your way of thinking”.
Yvonne Willette: We all need to do what we need to to be safe and care for our love ones.
Mark Worley: I’m not understanding how shutting down businesses will help anything. Everyone is wearing these mask that is supposed to be the cure all to COVID remember!? Not many businesses left to shut down there bud! You destroyed em all!
Tom Harrigan: So what happened to those two floating hospitals that never saw any use during the “first wave”?!
Jason Jones: Continue prison visits though
Brandon Pribis: Do as we say or we take away your income.
Tina Parker: Well that’s the states official word from the king himself, question is what our local leaders saying about this?
Sal Russo: Can we close essential businesses instead? We could really use a paid vacation.
