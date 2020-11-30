The Press-Republican often reaches out to followers of our Facebook page to get a sense of the North Country opinion on the issues of the day.
Readers reacted to news that upstate school districts are facing financial storm clouds even as they eye reserve funds to tide them over as the Cuomo administration withholds 20 percent of their state support.
Here are some of the replies:
Jason Rock: Should be getting a refund from school taxes since the schools are remote and no sports, where is all the tax payers money going?
Michelle Lightbourn Tolosky: It was Stefanik who voted AGAINST aid to Schools, Law Enforcement, Fire Department and Hospitals. That aid still sits on Mitch McConnell’s desk because he refuses to bring it to the Senate Floor for a vote.
Victoria Roberts: Let’s not forget cuts in special education and 20% cuts on independent living programs 🙃
Nancy Nice: Cuomo is such an a**. So glad to be out of NYS.
Angela Collier: Didn’t this man just give himself a raise?
David O’Connell: Cancel school across the State, AND cut funding? That’s such a Democratic thing to do!
