The Press-Republican often reaches out to followers of our Facebook page to get a sense of the North Country opinion on the issues of the day.
See more responses and add your own voice at facebook.com/pressrepublican.
The question asked on Saturday, Aug. 1, was to react to the announcement that visitation for inmates in state correctional facilities will resume in early August.
Here are some of the replies:
Tasha Miller: Watch our numbers rise bc they allow people from the city to come up. Spreading it to the prison workers, familys , and community. We will not be able to have our schools open for long if at all bc of this ... ugh
Andie Bull: My mother and the other hundreds of residents at Meadowbrook are prisoners thanks to Cuomo and NYSDOH... so that means visitation!! YAY see you August 5!!!
Zach Richard: Schools are to “dangerous” to open yet let’s encourage inmate visitors to travel throughout the state.
Betty L. Collins: I think that we have to let the health authorities make some of these decisions.....
Robin Roberts: Prepare for an outbreak. Elderly in nursing homes can’t have visitors and are dying alone but criminals can have visitors. Our governor is a twisted man...
Matthew Robert: This is absolutely insane. Let’s promote travel during a pandemic. Let’s put talk the staff working there, that have not committed those crimes, at risk. It’s absolutely insane.
Lisa Frennier: Clinton county coronvirus cases will definitely increase....prison visits, local schools opening in September, 2,200 college students descending in the city of plattsburgh the weekend of 8/24. Stock up on lysol products now if you can find them!
Sarah Brelia: I don’t want to go backwards but letting them come up from the city is craziness. We’re trying to stay healthy in upstate NY and Clinton County let’s get real people.
Kevin Trombley: Are inmates visitor going to be screened before. If not why. Don’t forget king COUMO killed a lot of elders. What is his next mission. But the kiss asses will bow down and kiss the golden ring. To all staff be as safe as possible and if it unsafe or unlawful say no. Be strong blue forever.
Susie Carroll Williams: Prisoners and families are Cuomo supporters, this is why it’s resuming. Guaranteed votes
Lynn Colgan: So I haven’t been able to visit my mom in the nursing home for over 4 months but prisoners can visit with their families? Something doesn’t seem right.
Sj Little: Every single person on here who is saying “what about the elderly??” All of you are serious sociopaths or don’t understand science. Who died the most from this pandemic and was the most vulnerable? You guessed it! Old people! So yeah. Let them have visitors so we can kill off all the elderly with one swoop. Stop using asinine reasoning and say what you mean, “I don’t think inmates should be treated like people as I am pious and have never done anything wrong or illegal as I ride my high horse through life.”
Bobby Lee Dadds-MumleyPeary: All those complaining about visits at nursing homes, I rather my grandmother or grandfather stay safe then having unwanted visitors with covid spread it. Honestly now people. You all just want something to b**** about. I honestly think both still shouldn’t let anyone in.
James Kirby: WTF? So criminals that are there for their sentence can get to see their families but people on their death beds that are NOT criminals are separated from theirs only to die alone in a hospital bed. No assurances from their loved ones, no familiar faces..nothing. I can understand the need to quarantine but for Christ sakes they make things called hazmat suits, it isn’t the the most glamorous but it sure beats fighting to take your gasp of air alone. I don’t care what the excuse is, it is not ok and there is more that could be done in situations like that. IMHO a prisoners rights to visitation is atop the list of things that I could give a rats ass less about.
Vincent Jangro: Instead of blaiming politicians. Bring your elderly relatives home. That is always an option
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.