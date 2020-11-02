The Press-Republican often reaches out to followers of our Facebook page to get a sense of the North Country opinion on the issues of the day. See more responses and add your own voice at facebook.com/pressrepublican. Readers were asked to react to reports that Doctors testified that legal marijuana would be bad medicine for New York’s fiscal ailments Here are some of the replies:
Justin Reandeau: Bad medicine for the pharma companies they promote maybe. People aren’t naive anymore about this. What a crappy narrative....
Joanne Britner: Docs say legal weed would be bad medicine for New York’s fiscal ailments. Definition of fiscal
1 : of or relating to taxation, public revenues, or public debt WHY DO I CARE WHAT THE DOCTORS THINK ABOUT FISCAL ISSUES.
Will Plumstead: Well if Biden gets in cocaine will be legal
Garrick Utley: Check to see who funds this group that advocates for thousands of physicians. I’d love to read some investigative journalism on that subject.
Jennifer Bailey: Because a joint a day might keep the doctor away?
Crystal Sargent: Only hurt big pharma
Samantha Wilkins: Sell the weed!!
Eric Bliven: LEGALIZE!
Angela Nolan: Would it cut into their profits?
George C Coger: What a dumb story. Filled with half truths and opinion. The fact is that marijuana is very prevalent in our state. It’s about time it becomes regulated and controlled. If the state can gain revenue, even better. It’s better than the money going to gangs and thugs. Pot isn’t going anywhere. So it’s about time it gets regulated.
Shell Li: I brought a friend to Vermont to see a back foot/ankle pain management and therapy specialist and I asked if they could write a script for medical marijuana since no one can write one for opioids these days and he said.... “my God, I wish”. You no longer need to read the article. You’re welcome.
Matthew Craig: they must not know how tax dollars work. Marijuana can get this state out of debt and help millions!!
Brandon Woodring: Did the pharmaceutical companies backing those physicians also pay for this propaganda??
Shawn Boyer: B******t it would! It would be bad for the narcotic pushers in these places!
Sal Russo: They are not a very intelligent group. The laws get ignored anyway when it comes to weed and psychedelics. It’s just a missed opportunity for state revenue.
