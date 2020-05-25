It's a different sort of Memorial Day today.
The weekend leading up to the last Monday in May has long served dual purposes — honoring our fallen military members and kicking off the summer season.
This year, the COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions put in place to combat it have put a crimp in plans for both objectives.
Memorial Day, once known as Decoration Day, has its roots in the American Civil War. People on both sides of that bloody conflict honored war dead with solemn remembrances, speeches and patriotic displays of appreciation of the soldiers who fell.
While several cities claim to be the birthplace of Memorial Day, we'll exercise some Upstate New York parochialism and back the claim of Waterloo, a village in Seneca County, in the Finger Lakes region.
While scholars dispute the claim that Memorial Day was born there, what can't be disputed is that President Lyndon B. Johnson signed a presidential proclamation on May 26, 1966, naming Waterloo as the birthplace of the holiday.
Congress had earlier recognized that the observation of Memorial Day had begun a century earlier in Waterloo.
Regardless of its origins, Memorial Day is an important part of the shared experience and social fabric of our nation. It's an emotional time, especially for families of fallen military members and for the veterans who fought alongside them.
It's different from Veterans Day, Nov. 11, when we celebrate those who returned from war or who survived their service; and from Armed Forces Day, the third Saturday in May, when we honor those currently serving.
No, Memorial Day is when we remember and honor those who, "gave the last full measure of devotion," as President Abraham Lincoln so eloquently said in his Gettysburg Address.
Today, many veterans' organizations will have remembrances in some scaled-back form, to prevent drawing crowds that might spread the novel coronavirus. Others have opted to cancel observances, entirely, not willing to risk the health of their older members or of the greater community.
We honor them for such a thoughtful response to the pandemic, just as we honor them for the service that causes them to gather for such events in the first place.
We regret that the public will not have an opportunity to join with them and show support this year, but we trust that they know the sacrifice of their fallen comrades-in-arms is appreciated.
Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman has participated in Memorial Day ceremonies for the past five years at American Legion Post 20 in the town.
He usually starts the day by lowering the flag at the Town Hall at sunrise in honor of those who have fallen. Cashman says the day has so much more meaning than the beginning of barbeque season and summer.
"Our collective purpose is to honor the fallen men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military. We owe the fallen a time to reflect and honor their ultimate sacrifice," he said.
"COVID-19 has added a wrinkle this year. But still I still have plans to honor the day’s meaning. However you celebrate Memorial Day I urge folks to include a moment of reflection of the true meaning.
"Remember."
We hope our readers take those words to heart and turn out in greater numbers when it's safe for us to once again gather in crowds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.