Last week’s article presented 20 questions on vehicle and traffic law (VTL), traffic control devices (TCDs), and traffic safety. Hopefully you took the test and kept your answers handy. This article repeats the questions and includes the answers. See how you did.
TRUE OR FALSE
Turning left across solid double yellow lines is allowed. [True – passing isn’t allowed but turning into a business or driveway is permitted]
White lines separate lanes of traffic moving in the same direction. [True]
If a double solid white line separates two lanes of traffic, you may legally change lanes. [False – even though both lanes are moving in the same direction, lane changing is not allowed. This is often used in a tunnel or on a bridge]
You cannot legally enter an intersection if traffic is backed up on the other side and you cannot get completely through. [True. You cannot block the intersection. However, one vehicle may enter the intersection in preparation for a left turn if oncoming traffic prevents it. In this case, you must wait for a break in traffic or for the traffic light to change to complete the turn]
Driving at night is more dangerous because 90 % of a driver’s reaction depends on vision. [True]
Use cruise control on slippery roads for better control. [False – never use cruise control on slippery roads, including wet pavement]
Bald tires increase traction in snow. [False]
Sometimes speeding up to avoid a hazard is necessary. [True – it doesn’t happen often, but in certain circumstances it is a good maneuver]
Always carry a spare can of fuel when traveling on a long-distance trip. [False – it is dangerous to carry an extra can of gasoline]
A driver who approaches an intersection must yield the right-of -way to traffic that is in the intersection. [True]
MULTIPLE CHOICE
Which of the following must you obey over the other three? a) a red light, b) a flashing red light, c) a police officer, d) a stop sign. [c – a police officer]
Which of the following signs is a “warning” sign? a) stop sign, b) Plattsburgh 50 miles, c) pavement ends, d) weight limit 10 tons. [b – pavement ends. Stop signs and weight limit signs are regulatory signs, and Plattsburgh 50 miles is a guide and information sign]
What shape does a regulation sign typically have? a) rectangle, b) round, c) square, d) triangle. [a – rectangle]
Which of the following basic principles should be met for a traffic control device to be effective? a) fulfill a need, b) command attention, c) give adequate time for response, d) all of these. [d – all of them. There are two others; they must also command attention and command respect.]
Speed limits in a town with a population of less than 50,000 are controlled by; a) town highway superintendent, b) town supervisor, c) town board, d) NYS DOT. [d – NYS DOT]
Headlights are mandatory in NYS: a) when wipers are in use, b) from ½ hour after sunset to ½ hour before sunrise, c) if visibility is less than 1000 feet, d) all of these. [d – all of these]
If you stop alongside a road, you should: a) turn on your parking lights, b) continue with your right turn signal flashing, c) activate your 4-way hazard lights. [c – activate 4-way flashers. It is illegal to continue your right turn signal]
It is illegal to park: a) within 20 feet of a crosswalk (unless a sign indicates otherwise), b) within 30 feet upon the approach to a stop sign, c) alongside or obstructing a curb area which has been cut down for accessibility to a sidewalk, d) all of these. [d – all of these]
Standing (parking with a licensed driver remaining in the vehicle) is allowed: a) on any railroad track, b) on the roadway side of any vehicle already stopped or parked at the edge of or curb of a street, c) in front of a fire hydrant, d) none of these. [c – in front of a fire hydrant – the driver could move the vehicle in an emergency]
In which of the following is an open container of alcohol and/or drinking of alcohol allowed: a) in a car driven by a designated driver, b) only in the back seat of a passenger car, c) on a tour bus, d) none of these. [c – on a tour bus]
Most of these questions are straight forward, laws and information that all drivers should know. If you did well (at least 17 right), keep up the good work. If you didn’t do so well, maybe you should enroll in a driver safety class or at least get a driver’s manual and read up on the information therein. and keep reading these weekly articles on VTL and traffic safety.
— Dave Werner is vice chairman of the Franklin County Traffic Safety Board.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.