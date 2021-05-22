There are a number of vehicle and traffic laws that are violated frequently by both drivers and pedestrians. It may be because of not knowing the laws or it may be some other reason, but in today’s article I would like to point out, in no particular order, some of them that I see daily.
The first is improper use of the two way left turn (TWLT) lanes, also called center turn lanes. I see too many drivers getting into the TWLT lanes far too soon, resulting in trying to use them as a left turn only lane. TWLT lanes should be entered only 2-3 car lengths prior to the turn.
Along the same line, where a TWLT lane exists prior to a dedicated left turn lane, some drivers are entering the TWLT lane and continuing into the dedicated left turn lane, basically using the TWLT lane to extend the left turn only lane. The left turn only lane should be entered at the point where it begins, not before.
Another law that I see drivers violate daily, and this one is just not being familiar that it even exists, is stopping on the side of the road and leaving the right turn signal on. While this is against the law, in reality it’s just not familiar to drivers. In this case, drivers must not continue the right turn signal but invoke the 4-way hazard lights instead. Most professional drivers, like tractor-trailer drivers, UPS and Fed-Ex drivers, correctly use their hazard lights when stopped along a street or road for a delivery.
Turning into the wrong lane where streets have multiple lanes, like at the intersection of W. Main St and Finney Blvd. in Malone is another law violated continuously. When entering a 4-lane street or highway you must turn into the nearest lane.
Far too many drivers turn directly into the wrong lane at this intersection. Drivers southbound on Finney wanting to turn left to go toward downtown MUST turn into the left lane of W. Main St. and drivers northbound on Finney turning right to go east MUST turn into the right hand lane. After completing your turn into the nearest lane you may then move into the other lane when it is safe to do so.
Pedestrians are also guilty of illegally walking along a road with no sidewalks, like most of Finney Blvd., on the right side, with traffic. Pedestrians must walk on the left side facing oncoming traffic. One can see parents pushing strollers with small children along the shoulder of Finney Blvd. on the wrong side of the road. Furthermore, when there are sidewalks and they are safe to walk on it is illegal to walk in the street or even on the shoulder of the road.
And, to conclude this article, bicyclists are frequently guilty of riding on the wrong side of the street or road, facing traffic. People riding bicycles must ride on the right, with traffic, where they are more predictable. And, they must obey the same rules of the road as do drivers, meaning they must stop at red lights and signal their turns.
These are many other traffic laws that motorists violate, and I’ll likely hear from drivers that will point out laws that they see broken every day. Maybe that will result in a follow-up article with their pet peeves.
— Dave Werner is vice chairman of the Franklin County Traffic Safety Board.
