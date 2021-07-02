Most drivers are aware that bicycles may ride in the same streets and roads that vehicles travel on, and may also know that in-line skaters may also share the road with vehicles. What some drivers may not know is that there is a relatively long list of other road users that drivers must share the roads with. In addition to large vehicles and motorcycles, the list includes mopeds, pedestrians, roller skaters, skateboarders, slow-moving vehicles, non-motorized scooters, and horseback riders.
But, all road users should be aware of the laws and regulations that apply. I had a recent inquiry from a driver in Saranac Lake that encountered an incident with several skateboarders. Allegedly one of several skateboarders tried to hang onto the driver’s car as they traveled north on Broadway, going down the hill from the intersection of Broadway and Main St. The other skateboarders were just coasting down the hill but in the middle of the street. This is in violation of vehicle and traffic law, which requires pedestrians and skateboarders to use the sidewalk when available (note of caution – a village or municipality may have an ordinance prohibiting skateboarding on sidewalks) and if a sidewalk is not available to walk or skateboard on the left, facing traffic, and as far from the adjacent lane of traffic as possible.
Bicyclists and in-line skaters have the right to share the road and travel on the right side of the road in the same direction as motor vehicles. However, if a usable bicycle lane is available, they must ride or skate in the bicycle lane. Where there is none, they must stay near the right curb or edge of the road, or on a usable right shoulder of the road, to avoid interference with other traffic. The rule of staying to the right does not apply when they are preparing for a left turn or must move left to avoid hazards, and they may ride in the same lane as vehicles if there is no available shoulder.
Bicycle riders and in-line skaters must also obey all vehicle and traffic laws, including stopping for stop signs and red lights and can never travel with more than two abreast in a single lane. They cannot ride on a sidewalk if local laws prohibit it. Bicyclists (and their passenger if they have one) and in-line skaters, age 1 through 13, must wear an approved helmet.
There are many other laws applicable to bicyclists which I have addressed many times in these articles, so I will not go into details here.
Mopeds, which are really limited use motorcycles, are low speed, two or three-wheeled vehicles intended for limited use on public highways. There are three different classes of mopeds based on maximum performance speed. Each class has their own requirements.
Class B and C mopeds may be driven only in the right lane of traffic, as far to the right as possible. Class A mopeds are allowed to drive in any lane, and any portion of a lane. Mopeds are not permitted on expressways or other controlled access highways unless posted signs permit it. When approaching mopeds, use the same precautions and care you would when approaching a bicyclist.
— Dave Werner is vice chairman of the Franklin County Traffic Safety Board.
