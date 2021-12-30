I love roundabouts, but without many in upstate New York, there are not many opportunities to try them out. In fact, there are none in all of Franklin County. Clinton, Essex, and St. Lawrence counties don’t have many either. But, if you lived in the city of Carmel, IN, a city with a population of around 100,000, you would have the opportunity to try over 130 of them. Or, if you are a snowbird and happen to winter in The Villages in Florida, you could try out 45 of them.
A November 28 article in The Villages Daily Sun newspaper, sent to me by Bill Kinsley who winters there, contained much information on several studies conducted in both The Villages and in Carmel, IN, about roundabouts and the safety features and economics associated with them.
However, safety is the top factor in promoting roundabouts. Typical collisions at signalized intersections are either side-impact or head-on. In roundabouts, most collisions are side-swipe fender benders, which are less likely to result in fatalities or even injuries.
According to the article, when it comes to traffic flow that’s safer, faster, and cheaper, roundabouts win. They are touted by traffic engineers as smart replacements to crash-plagued stop-sign intersections or congested traffic signal intersections. Europeans are way ahead of the US in recognizing this – European drivers in places like France are 25 times more likely to curve through roundabouts than Americans. But we are learning the benefits of them. Just ask the residents of Carmel or The Villages.
Roundabouts are safer because they have only eight conflict points compared to 32 for traditional intersections. Lower speeds and the lack of left turns in roundabouts cut fatalities by 90% and collisions with injury by 75% from other types of traffic controls, according to Florida State DOT (FDOT) and the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA). Even car repairs from roundabout mishaps cost $4000-$10,000 less, according to a study conducted in Carmel, IN.
Roundabout safety in The Villages
Data from 12 local intersections – six roundabouts and six signalized intersections – compiled by the Lake Sumter Metropolitan Planning Organization, between 2012 and 2018 tells a compelling story. In that six-year period, 538 crashes happened at the six signalized intersections, resulting in 160 injuries and five fatalities. Two of the fatalities came from left turn collisions, a scenario improbable in a roundabout.
Meanwhile, the six roundabout intersections reported 306 traffic incidents with 49 injuries and a single fatality.
An estimated $2.9 million in damages occurred at the six signalized intersections, while only $877,000 was documented at the six roundabout intersections. This study is powerful evidence of the greater safety in roundabouts versus traditional intersections.
Next week’s article will address other benefits of roundabouts. Stay tuned!
— Dave Werner is vice chairman of the Franklin County Traffic Safety Board.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.