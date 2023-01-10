Many of us make resolutions at New Years in hopes of improving some aspect of our lives or perhaps for others.
As most of us are drivers, with the assist of one of my friends who is a driver safety instructor and zone coordinator for Franklin, Clinton, Essex, St. Lawrence, and Jefferson counties, here is a suggested list of resolutions that we all should make. It is by no means complete – you may add as many more as you like. The bottom line is to resolve to be a better driver in 2023. As I say to the driver ed students, “Be the best driver that you can be”. The suggested resolutions are:
· I will always use my turn signal before changing lanes or making turns
· I will make sure my full headlights are on whenever my wipers are in use or visibility is poor
· I will obey speed limits and reduce speed in rain, fog, snow, and other inclement weather conditions
· I will clear snow and ice from all windows, headlights, taillights, and the roof
· I will always keep both hands on the steering wheel
· I will not pass on the right or road shoulder unless permitted by law
· I will not use my cell phone or electronic devices, or adjust the radio or GPS while driving
· I will not tailgate — ever
· I will not park in handicap spots unless I have a valid permit and I will not hang my permit, or any other items, from the rear-view mirror while driving
· I will not drive after drinking alcohol — even one drink — or after using substances such as marijuana
· I will buckle up before driving and make sure all passengers in front and rear seats are also buckled
· I will use my high beam headlights on rural roads and switch to low beams for oncoming traffic and when following other vehicles
· I will not hold my dog or any other pet on my lap while driving
· I will evaluate my vision and hearing and get tested if there is any sign of decline
· I will not block intersections
· I will watch for pedestrians crossing the street, even if they’re not in a marked crosswalk, and especially if I am turning right or left at an intersection
· I will watch carefully for school buses and, if their red lights are flashing, I will stop at least 20 feet from the bus
· I will pull over when emergency vehicles are approaching from any direction
· I will slow down in construction zones, which are in effect 24 hours a day
· To keep current on NYS vehicle and traffic laws, and to be a safer driver, I will take a driver safety course at least every three years
Of course, there could be more, and you may add to the list if you’d like. From the Traffic Safety Board, have a happy and safe 2023.
— Dave Werner is vice chairman of the Franklin County Traffic Safety Board.
