As the Pedestrian Safety Action Plan work continues in Malone, drivers will notice that five intersections are getting new traffic signals. They are West and East Main St. (US Route 11) and the following intersections: Brewster/Academy Streets, Harrison St., Elm/Catherine Streets, Pearl St., and Raymond St.
At these intersections the new signals are placed on the far side of the intersection, mounted on mast arms from four poles, replacing the signals previously hanging from a diagonal wire between two poles. This gives a cleaner look to the installation, keeps the wiring enclosed and protected from weather, and provides greater stability for the signal heads in high winds.
Additional advantages of placing the signal heads on the far side of the intersection include:
Reduced red-light running, as drivers perceive a greater distance to the signal when the light changes from green to amber, and therefore are more likely to stop.
• Better sight angle for drivers waiting at the intersection for a signal change.
• Signals are visible to a driver in the intersection waiting to make a left turn.
• Better view of the lights to a driver making a right turn on red.
• Safer for DOT to perform maintenance on the signals.
Allows for the use of video detection equipment rather than embedded loop sensors to detect vehicles waiting for a light to change. The five intersections will all have video detection.
Provides for street or route signs on the mast arms rather than at the corner.
As with any change, there are always some drawbacks. In far-side signal installations, four poles plus foundations are required rather than two, adding to the total cost. However, the foundations and poles are smaller in size.
NYS DOT has changed from diagonal placement to the far-side locations for new signals for about the past 10 years. In Malone, signals on US 11 at the Meahan/Creighton Rd. intersection, the Brainairdsville (CR 24)/Houndsville Rd. intersection, and the Elm St./Park St. intersection all have far-side signals.
The Franklin County Traffic Safety Board played a large role in the change by DOT to far-side signals. A presentation to DOT Region 7 headquarters in Watertown by Federal Highway Administration Transportation Safety Engineer, Emmett McDevitt and me, as TSB Vice-Chairman in March 2009 convinced Marty Percy, Regional Traffic Engineer at that time to adopt the suggested change. Percy subsequently presented the proposed change to the other 10 regions of New York State. The result is that NYS DOT is now using far-side signal placement for new installations as standard practice.
— Dave Werner is vice chairman of the Franklin County Traffic Safety Board.
