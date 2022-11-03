Driving is filled with frustrations every day, but one of the most irritating ones is when you cannot proceed on a green light when other vehicles are blocking the road you must cross because of traffic backup. A similar situation is when you want to turn left onto a street, but you can’t because oncoming vehicles are stopped in the intersection.
Although the picture showing DO NOT BLOCK SIDE ROAD – STATE LAW with this article is at the intersection of W. Main and Ft. Covington streets, it applies to every intersection.
Blocking an intersection as described above is in violation of paragraph 1175 of Vehicle and Traffic Law (VTL), which prohibits a motorist from entering an intersection, whether the intersection is controlled by a traffic signal or not, when vehicular traffic is stopped on the opposite side unless there is adequate space on the opposite side to accommodate your vehicle. An exception to this is if you are going to make a left turn, in which case you are allowed to enter the intersection and wait for a break in oncoming traffic or for oncoming traffic to stop because the light changed, and then complete your turn. Only one vehicle at a time is allowed to enter the intersection for this purpose.
With the Pedestrian Safety Action Plan in Malone now essentially complete, at certain times of the day, traffic is sufficiently heavy enough to back up traffic for over a block, resulting in vehicles unable to continue beyond an intersection on a green light, or past an intersection with no traffic signal. Amsden Street in Malone is a good example of the latter – westbound traffic backed up on route 11 by the signal at Brewster St. often queues past Amsden St., blocking vehicles entering and exiting that street. Occasionally westbound traffic stopped at the intersection of Harison St. backs up to Elm St., and if westbound vehicles at this intersection proceed on a green light but can’t get past Elm, they block vehicles from entering and exiting Elm St.
Although I have not witnessed similar situations in Saranac Lake or Tupper Lake, I suspect those villages may have the same problem at certain times.
This should be a commonsense situation. If you can’t clear the intersection you are crossing, don’t block it! So, let’s try to do better. As good drivers, we need to know the laws that govern traffic, and we must obey them.
One last comment. If you are riding with a driver that blocks an intersection, say something. He/she may not know the law.
— Dave Werner is vice chairman of the Franklin County Traffic Safety Board.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.