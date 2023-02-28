Although these weekly traffic safety articles are dedicated to reducing crashes, injuries, and fatalities, I always hesitate to tell drivers to do this and don’t do that, because I fully believe most drivers know how to drive safely.
The problem is that, because we drive for years and for hundreds of thousands of miles without even a fender-bender, it reinforces our belief that we’re good drivers, and we become complacent.
Surveys have shown that barely 25 % of respondents view other drivers as better than the average driver, but 90 % of drivers view themselves as better drivers than average. Of course, this is statistically impossible, but it gives indication of driver behavior.
“Because I’m a better driver than average I can tailgate, and still avoid a rear-end collision”, or “because I’m better than most drivers I can drive fast on snow and ice, and if I skid, I can regain control”. This attitude works for some time, even a long time, until it doesn’t. At some point it will catch up with most drivers.
So, in this article I am dealing with “responsibility”. ALL drivers must be responsible for their actions, not just their driving actions but also for presenting their vehicle in a responsible manner. If you fail to clear snow and ice from not just your windshield but also from your lights, outside mirrors, side and rear windows, and even from the roof of your vehicle, you are not being responsible.
When you drive in inclement weather without your full headlights on, you are being irresponsible, and you probably don’t even know it.
If your tire tread is not above the minimum allowed, you are not being responsible. If you don’t use your turn signal for lane changes, turns, and leaving the side of the highway or the curb, you are not driving responsibly. If you exceed the speed limit, as all drivers do, again, you are not living up to your responsibility as a safe driver.
Statistics reveal, and traffic experts agree, that 94 percent of all crashes are caused by driver error. Whenever drivers break any of the vast number of vehicle and traffic laws, you are risking danger to not only yourself but to other people as well.
We all must trust other drivers to drive in a responsible manner for the safety of themselves and others. We can’t force other drivers to be responsible, but we can be responsible for our vehicle every time we get behind the wheel.
Will you do your part?
— Dave Werner is vice chairman of the Franklin County Traffic Safety Board.
