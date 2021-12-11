More than 20,000 people died in car crashes throughout the United States in the first six months of 2021, an 18.4% increase over the same period last year, according to the US Department of Transportation. It marks the biggest six-month increase in traffic fatalities since the Fatality Analysis Reporting System started tracking the numbers in 1979.
Vehicle miles traveled jumped about 13% to 173.1 billion miles, which may explain some of the increase in traffic fatalities, but the DOT also said that "incidents of speeding and traveling without a seat belt remain higher than during pre-pandemic times."
Information from an article by Paul Best of Fox News said that the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) found that driving patterns and behaviors have "changed significantly" since the COVID - 19 pandemic broke out in early 2020. "Of the drivers who remained on the roads, some engaged in riskier behavior, including speeding, failure to wear seat belts and driving under the influence of alcohol or other drugs," the NHTSA's Office of Behavioral Safety Research wrote in a recently released report.
The increase in traffic fatalities this year comes after a deadly 2020 that saw a 7.2% increase in deaths despite a 13.2% reduction in miles traveled. An increase in alcohol and drug use while driving may also play a role. An NHTSA study found that the proportion of drivers with opioids in their system nearly doubled after March 2020, while the number of drivers testing positive for marijuana rose by about 50%.
As speeds have increased, the severity of crashes has gotten worse. It seems American drivers won’t stop speeding no matter what.
Franklin County has seen a similar increase in fatal crashes in 2021. As of mid-October, there have been nine people killed in crashes within the county. If this rate continues, we can expect the total for the year to be about 12. Average annual fatalities in the county from 2015 through 2020 are 3-4. Not counting this year, since the start of 2015, the most fatalities in any one year were five.
The number of Franklin County crashes does not show an increase over the five-year average of 1287 per year before COVID, but it remains high. There were 1231 crashes in 2020 and the projection for 2021 based on data through the middle of October is 1057. The significant increase in fatalities in the county this year despite a slight decrease in total crashes may well be attributed to the increase in speeds, which translates into more severe crashes and therefore more deaths.
— Dave Werner is vice chairman of the Franklin County Traffic Safety Board.
