Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Clinton, north central Lamoille, northwestern Orleans, northern Grand Isle and Franklin Counties through 330 AM EDT... At 233 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Chazy, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Chazy, Mooers, Enosburg Falls, Franklin, Alburgh Village, Jay, Champlain, Newport Town, Jay In Franklin County, Montgomery Center, Albany, Montgomery, St. Albans City, Troy, Sheldon, Enosburg, Swanton, Newport Center, St. Albans Town and South Alburgh. This includes the following highways... Interstate 87 between mile markers 161 and 176. Interstate 89 between mile markers 112 and 129. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH