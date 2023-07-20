A few weeks ago (late June) this weekly article was about increased sanctions for boating while intoxicated (BWI) which became effective June 14th. Today’s article is about Brianna’s Law and its applicability to boating in NYS.
Brianna’s Law is named after Brianna Lieneck, an 11-year-old girl from Long Island who was killed in a boating incident 18 years ago. In August 2005, a 25-foot boat collided Pwith a boat carrying 11-year-old Brianna Lieneck and her family in the Great South Bay off the coast of Bay Shore. Brianna was killed, but her family survived. The new law takes effect this year, requiring new boater safety training in New York.
Brianna’s Law will require ALL operators of motorized watercraft, including personal watercraft such as jet skis, to complete a state-approved boating safety course by 2025. Operators of non-motorized boats, such as kayaks, canoes, and sailboats without a motor, are not required to have a boating safety certificate currently.
The law went into effect in 2020, requiring all operators of motorized watercraft to complete a state-approved boating safety course, but soon after the pandemic caused the cancelation of all in-classroom classes. But now, in-person classes can begin. The eight-hour course is now mandatory for boaters, with completion for all operators of motorized vessels by 2025. Failure to comply with this law could result in a fine between $100 and $250. Furthermore, boating incidents may not be covered by insurance if the operator does not have the proper certification.
If you were born after January 1, 1983, you will need a boating safety certification when operating a motorized vessel this year (2023).
If you were born between January 1, 1978, and January 1, 1983, you will need a boating safety certification when operating a motorized vessel in 2024.
All operators of motorized vessels, regardless of age, will need boating safety certification by January 1, 2025.
Like the requirement to carry your driver’s license when driving a motor vehicle, you must carry proof you’ve completed the safety course. An alternative to carrying the boating card is to go to the state Department of Motor Vehicles and have it noted on your driver’s license that you have completed the course.
While this law will only affect boaters in New York State, there is a lesson that can be learned by all boaters. Dangerous and reckless boating doesn’t just occur in NYS. Many other states already have boater education laws. You should know what the applicable laws are wherever you are boating.
Primary boating incidents include collisions with other recreational vessels, collisions with fixed objects like a dock, flooding or swamping, grounding, and passengers falling overboard. “The leading contributing factors to boating accidents are boating while intoxicated, operator inattention and poor training or no training at all,” said Captain Richard Werner with Safe Boating America.
The classes, both in-person and online, take approximately eight hours, which includes the final test. The Franklin County Sheriff’s office will soon be offering the eight-hour course. If you need the certification, watch for details from Sheriff Jay Cook.
— Dave Werner is vice chairman of the Franklin County Traffic Safety Board.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.