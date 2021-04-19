Now that nice weather is here, biking will be on the increase. It’s a great way to get exercise and enjoy our rural roads at the same time. But, biking can be dangerous, and contributing to this is lack of knowledge of applicable laws by both drivers and cyclists.
You may have read a recent news article describing how retired NBA player Shawn Bradley, 48, was paralyzed after a car crashed into his bicycle in Utah in January. Adding literal insult to injury was the way the news media, including the Salt Lake Tribune, ESPN, The Boston Globe, and nba.com, covered it: most stated something like “former NBA center paralyzed in cycling accident”. Using the word “accident” implies that the situation could not have been prevented. However, that is usually not the case when it comes to drivers in cars hitting cyclists. “Crash” is a better choice than “accident” because it’s a simple factual statement of what happened.
Now let’s review applicable traffic laws. First, and most important, bicycles, by law, have just as much right to use our streets and roads as do motor vehicles. However, cyclists are also required by law to obey the same laws that apply to drivers, like stopping for pedestrians in a crosswalk, and obeying all traffic signals, signs and pavement markings. This includes stopping for stop signs and red traffic signals, which an incredible number of cyclists seem to ignore. Bicycles are required by law to ride on the right side of the road, with traffic, not against traffic like pedestrians must do when walking along the road. Bicyclists are more visible and their movements more predicable when they ride with traffic. Riding against traffic is one of the leading causes of crashes.
The law requires bicyclists to use hand signals for turns or lane changes. They must have a bell or horn audible for 100 feet, and if they ride at night, they must have a white front headlight visible for at least 500 feet, and a red taillight visible for at least 300 feet. LED technology is readily available for cyclists and is very important to their safety. Riding with a red rear LED light on “flashing” mode during the daytime increases the safety of the cyclist. These lights get the attention of motorists coming from behind. Flashing lights on bicycles, as opposed to vehicles, are allowed because a bicycle is not a “motor vehicle”. High visibility clothing is also important for the safety of the bicyclist.
The law also requires bicyclists less than 14 years old to wear a certified bike helmet. A parent who permits his or her child to violate this helmet law is subject to a fine of up to $50. For safety reasons, ALL bicyclists should wear helmets. Adults should set the example because children learn from what they see.
Children 1 to 4 years old carried on a bicycle as a passenger must wear a certified bicycle helmet AND ride in a child safety seat. Children less than one are prohibited from being transported on a bicycle.
Now for motorists – first, remember that bicyclists have just as much right to use the street or road as you do. Respect them, and give them space. Any collision between a bicyclist and a motor vehicle will result in the motor vehicle winning. When approaching a bicyclist from behind, move over into the oncoming lane if no vehicles are approaching. It’s permissible to cross even a double solid line to pass a bicyclist, provided it is safe to do so. If there are approaching vehicles, move as far to the left of your lane as possible and SLOW DOWN! Section 1122-a of Vehicle and Traffic Law requires the driver of a vehicle overtaking, from behind, a bicycle proceeding on the same side of a roadway to pass to the left of such bicycle “at a safe distance until safely clear thereof”.
So let’s be courteous and share the road, motorists AND bicyclists. Now get out there, get your daily exercise and safely enjoy your bike ride.
— Dave Werner is vice chairman of the Franklin County Traffic Safety Board.
