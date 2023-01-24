Fifteen automobile manufacturers have fulfilled a voluntary agreement to equip virtually all their light-duty vehicles with automatic emergency braking (AEB) a year ahead of the deadline. Light-duty vehicles are those with a gross vehicle weight rating of 8,500 pounds or less. Mitsubishi, Nissan/Infiniti and Stellantis installed AEB on more than 95 percent of the vehicles they produced between Sept. 1, 2021, and Aug. 31, 2022, joining 12 automakers that fulfilled the voluntary commitment in previous years.
Front crash prevention is becoming more universal and its capabilities more consistent across brands, thanks to a voluntary commitment by 20 automakers, representing 99 percent of U.S. light vehicle sales, to make the technology standard by September 2022. The commitment, brokered by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), calls for vehicles to have systems with both a forward collision warning component that meets NHTSA criteria and automatic braking that achieves certain minimum speed reductions in IIHS track tests.
A total of 20 manufacturers joined the 2016 commitment. They pledged to equip at least 95 percent of their light-duty cars and trucks with the crash avoidance technology by the production year that just began on Sept. 1, 2022. So far, Audi, BMW, Ford/Lincoln, Honda/Acura, Hyundai/Genesis, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Mitsubishi, Nissan/Infiniti, Stellantis, Subaru, Tesla, Toyota/Lexus, Volkswagen, and Volvo have crossed the finish line early.
“The overwhelming number of vehicles produced with this critical safety technology means that consumers will receive safety benefits even if they aren’t actively shopping for them,” said Jennifer Stockburger, Director of Operations at Consumer Reports’ Auto Test Center. “Additional capabilities that many of these systems also provide, such as pedestrian detection and the ability to function at highway speeds, have the potential to save even more lives.”
Many front crash prevention systems can detect pedestrians, and some also recognize cyclists and animals. These systems use advanced algorithms coupled with sensors and cameras to spot non-motorists who are in or about to enter the vehicle’s path. Vehicles equipped with front crash prevention are much less likely to rear-end other vehicles than the same models without the technology. An Institute study found that systems with forward collision warning and automatic braking cut rear-end crashes in half, while forward collision warning alone reduces them by 27 percent. The autobrake systems also greatly reduce rear-end crashes involving injury. Even if a front crash prevention system doesn’t avoid a crash altogether, it may still reduce the impact speed, thereby making a crash less severe.
This is great news for significantly reducing vehicle crashes, fatalities, and injuries. However, it will take some time to achieve the projected safety benefits as the vehicles without this technology will take years to phase out.
— Dave Werner is vice chairman of the Franklin County Traffic Safety Board.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.