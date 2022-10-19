Alcohol has been legal since the days of prohibition. Recreational marijuana has been legal in NYS since 2021. A third of drivers who drink alcohol and use marijuana at the same time report getting behind the wheel within two hours of consumption, a new study from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) shows. That’s a concern because evidence suggests the combination of alcohol and marijuana worsens driving performance more than either substance by itself.
Only 1 in 10 drivers surveyed by IIHS reported using alcohol and marijuana simultaneously over the past year, compared with 7 in 10 who reported past-year drinking. But among those simultaneous users, 33 percent reported drinking alcohol and consuming marijuana and then getting behind the wheel within two hours.
“Alcohol impairment is associated with almost 30 percent of the fatalities on our roadways, and we have made very little progress to reduce this toll over the past three decades. Now we are adding another impairing substance to the mix,” IIHS President David Harkey said ahead of his presentation at the annual meeting of the Governors’ Highway Safety Association in Louisville, Kentucky.
Recent research shows that young adults are more likely to drive or take other risks after using both substances than after consuming marijuana alone. But while legalization is associated with increases in the number of people who sometimes drink alcohol and sometimes use marijuana, it’s unclear from the National Survey on Drug Use and Health how frequently they’re consuming the two substances simultaneously.
To begin exploring that question, IIHS surveyed more than 3,000 adult drivers across Connecticut, Delaware, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia about their opinions and behaviors related to alcohol, marijuana, and driving. Connecticut, New York, and Virginia all legalized marijuana for recreational use in 2021, while it remains illegal in Delaware, North Carolina, and South Carolina.
Past-year alcohol use was lowest among drivers ages 18-20 and highest among those 30-39, while past-year marijuana use was lowest among drivers 70 and older and highest among drivers ages 21-29. Self-reports of driving within two hours of using alcohol, marijuana or both followed the same broad pattern.
Men were more likely than women to use either substance before getting behind the wheel. About 25 percent of men reported drinking and driving, compared with 15 percent of women. Twelve percent of men reported using marijuana and 5 percent reported using both marijuana and alcohol before driving, compared with 8 percent and 3 percent of women.
“We don’t have enough data yet to draw conclusions about how the legal status of marijuana may be affecting how people are using it,” said Senior Research Scientist Angela Eichelberger, lead author of the paper. “We’re working on that question now to see if we can identify any clear trends.”
A substantially greater portion of drivers ages 50 and older than drivers ages 18-29 agreed that marijuana increases crash risk, while at least 90 percent of drivers from all age groups agreed that alcohol makes driving more dangerous. What do you think?
— Dave Werner is vice chairman of the Franklin County Traffic Safety Board.
