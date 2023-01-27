COGER — Dextin Allen-Christopher, Oct. 8, 2022, to Amber Parks and Nathaniel Coger.
ASHLINE — A son, Weston Derek, Dec. 1, 2022, to Jerilyn and Lucas Ashline.
SCHOLL — A son, Drew Alexander, Dec. 1, 2022, to Elanie and Derek Scholl.
PRATT — A daughter, Leita Mae, Dec. 1, 2022, to Miranda and Justin Pratt.
FARBOTKO — A daughter, Emery Rae, Dec. 3, 2022, to Courtney and Michael Farbotko.
MURRAY — A son, Theodore Charles, Dec. 5, 2022, to Caitlin Tavernia and Lucas Murray.
CHRISTIAN — A daughter, Violet Rayne, Dec. 6, 2022, to Macy Helm and Tyler Christian.
LaGOY — A daughter, Layla Michelle, Dec. 6, 2022, to Stacy and Joshua LaGoy.
MORALES — Twins, Rowan Lucas and Jayce Anthony, Dec. 6, 2022, to Lexi Lewis and Michael Morales.
LaFRANCE — A daughter, Genevieve Rita, Dec. 7, 2022, to Krystin and Andrew LaFrance.
LASHWAY — A son, Dutton Loy, Dec. 7, 2022, to Kelsey McDonald and Tyler Lashway.
RUSHFORD — A daughter, Gwen Camryn, Dec. 8, 2022, to Kayleigh and Bradley Rushford.
ELVIDGE — A daughter, Kayzley Starr, Dec. 9, 2022, to Kara King and Joshua Elvidge.
PERALES — Twins, Santiago Ronmiguel and Bella Bonrose, Dec. 13, 2022, to Mallory and James Perales.
BELL — A son, Collsyn Kenneth, Dec. 14, 2022, to Jessica Wolf and Clement Bell.
SULLIVAN — A daughter, Margo May, Dec. 15, 2022, to Emma and Andrew Sullivan.
LEMIEUX — A son, Jude Grant, Dec. 16, 2022, to Maureen Moulton and Michael Lemieux.
RIVERS — A daughter, Kamryn Jade, Dec. 17, 2022, to Monica McKiernan and Brandon Rivers.
MURTAGH — A son, Raymond Paul, Dec. 19, 2022, to Mary and Joseph Murtagh.
BOIRE — A daughter, Evelyn Emilia Ann, Dec. 19, 2022, to Heather Wentzel and Dakota Boire.
LANDON — A daughter, River Jade, Dec. 19, 2022, to Alexis McKee and Dustin Landon.
ROUGIER — A son, Ryland Joseph, Dec. 20, 2022, to Rebecca St. Peter and Connor Rougier.
JIMENEZ — A son, Emiliano Jose, Dec. 21, 2022, to Deziree Coggins and Jazette Jimenez.
BRAID — A son, Isaac Lincoln, Dec. 23, 2022, to Kenna Johnson and James Braid.
HEMINGWAY — A daughter, Amelia Grace, Dec. 25, 2022, to Kimberly and Dylan Hemingway.
CHAPMAN — A daughter, Amelia Savannah Marie, Dec. 25, 2022, to Mackenzie and Dylan Chapman.
SENECAL — A son, Reid Prentiss, Dec. 26, 2022, to Emma Prentiss and Ryan Senecal.
HERRON — A daughter, Harper Joan, Dec. 27, 2022, to Jasmine and Joshua Herron.
DUPREY — A daughter, Lena Emarley, Dec. 27, 2022, to Erin Duprey.
PERSUN — A daughter, Quinton Jarrod, Dec. 28, 2022, to Katelyn and Jerrod Persun.
CRANE — A daughter, Nova Jade, Dec. 28, 2022, to Olivia Moran and Steven Crane.
CHASE — A son, Lenley Helen, Dec. 29, 2022, to Theresa and Jason Chase.
SANDERS — A daughter, Gracie Marie-Renee, Dec. 29, 2022, to Noel Magee and Skylar Sanders.
ALLEN — A daughter, Thora Kay, Dec. 29, 2022, to Heather Rabideau and Frank Allen.
REED — A daughter, Harlem Rose, Dec. 29, 2022, to Hope Reed.
SHUMAN — A son, Zev Louis, Dec. 29, 2022, to Rebecca and Jeffrey Shuman.
MARTIN — A daughter, Azaria Raelea, Dec. 30, 2022, to Sandrasue Martin.
PHINNEY — A son, Kohen Everett, Dec. 31, 2022, to AnnMarie Grant and Casey Phinney.
EVENS — A son, Roman Elliot, Dec. 31, 2022, to Megan Jaquish and Justin Evens.
