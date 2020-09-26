Alan Gorevan returns with an intense and mysterious collection of seven short stories aptly named, “Dark Tales.”
“While You Sleep” finds a man named Tim Hennessy traveling from Dublin to London to meet up with his graphic artist friend, Alex, but Tim’s plans are skewed when things take a violent, deadly turn.
In “Dead Funny,” stand-up comedy can be murder, as the protagonist of the story Jessica Roberts finds out the hard way. Jessica gets her chance to stand in the spotlight on stage and deliver jokes. But when she hits a nerve with a tough, rowdy crowd, she learns that comedy comes with a price. Not everyone is going to laugh.
A highlight in the collection is “Escalate,” where on a barren stretch of road in the mountains, a savage encounter with a group of strangers puts Bill and his friends up against a life-anddeath situation.
Driving to his usual pub hangout Bill’s terrifying near collision with another vehicle is only the start of his nightmares. There is not enough room for character development in these brief tales, but each story packs a powerful punch.
Gorevan’s writing is suspenseful and engaging enough to read in one sitting. From the macabre to the atmospheric and downright uncanny, readers will find plenty to like in this compelling collection.
“Darius the Great is Not Okay”
A tender and humorous tale of identity, Adib Khorram’s “Darius the Great is Not Okay,” will steal your heart. Darius Kellner struggles with depression, bullying, and the bond he has with his father.
Shy, withdrawn, but a lover of Star Trek, Darius’s special relationship with his Dad is what anchors the novel.
The family dynamic between father and son, something rarely seen with main protagonists in young adult fiction, captures an emotional connection that will tug at readers’ heartstrings.
Darius comes across as weak and vulnerable most of the time; he is terrified of what others think of him, and he never protects himself from being bullied at school, until he meets a carefree, lively young man many miles away.
One night while talking to his grandfather on Skype, Darius learns that his grandfather is unwell and dying of a brain tumor. Darius’ life changes in the next 24 hours when he and his family have to fly to Iran to see his grandparents. There Darius meets Sohrab, a young man, who makes Darius see life and himself differently.
This new chapter in Darius’ future proves life-changing and rewarding for him. A relationship is formed between Darius and Soharb, but it doesn’t materialize into anything—and neither does the reason for Darius’ visit. His grandfather is sick but the grandfather’s presence is scarce and not the central focus of the trip.
The triumphs here are the heartwarming relationship between Darius and his father, all the Star Trek references, and the insight into how a young man’s differences and depression conflict with life, relationships, and family.
“Ghost Hunter’s Daughter”
Young adult author Dan Poblocki delivers a new tale of terror with “Ghost Hunter’s Daughter.” The nightmare starts with a strange boy from school.
Claire, a student at Archer’s Hills Middle School, sees the young man watching her down the hall. She sees him again in the cafeteria and by the water fountain.
Claire doesn’t know Lucas Kent well, but is curious and spooked by his odd behavior.
Walking through the woods with a group of friends, Claire is visited by Lucas who warns that her father is in trouble— enough trouble that Lucas tells Claire the news of her father’s disappearance has reached him through a woman he thinks may be Claire’s deceased mother.
The Kent family harbors their own eccentricities and secrets, talking to ghosts and the dead. But when Lucas acknowledges his findings from his Gramma, Claire is reluctant to listen—until Claire’s suspicions about her father’s disappearance are raised.
She asks Lucas for his help to find her father, and to take her to a dangerous town known as Hush Falls where the dead spirits of the Hush family legacy reside.
Suspenseful and spooky, Poblocki keeps the suspense taut and entertaining, and his cast of characters interesting.
Thomas Grant Bruso is a Plattsburgh resident who writes fiction and has been an avid reader of genre fiction since he was a kid. Readers and writers are invited to connect and discuss books and writing at www. facebook.com/thomasgrantbruso.
