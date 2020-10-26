Cranberry season is here

Cranberries are one of the last fruits grown in the Northeast to hit the grocery store shelves in the fall, and they’re one of my favorites.
Their taste isn’t cloyingly sweet, and I love making my own homemade cranberry sauce. Homemade cranberry sauce is leaps and bounds better than the cylindrical-shaped jelly that you get from a can (although I eat that too because it reminds me of my childhood.)
I also love that cranberries are still somewhat of a wild food. They were domesticated in fairly recent history, unlike many of our commercial fruits and vegetables. Cranberries are native to North America and were consumed by indigenous peoples before European settlers arrived.
Wild cranberries were propagated in bogs by European settlers and remain small and tart, unlike many other fruits that have been bred to be increasingly large and sweet.
CRANBERRY HUNTING
One of the reasons why I love cranberries is because you can find them in the wild here, and it’s so much fun to forage for them. One of my favorite fall memories is when I went searching for wild cranberries with my good friend Hannah when I lived in New Hampshire.
We heard that there was a good spot to pick wild cranberries, and we borrowed some hip waders, packed them up into my car, and headed to the pond about an hour away from where we lived. It was chilly, in early November, and we waded around the pond for a good two hours trying to find the cranberries.
We slogged around in the water, pushing aside tall grass and other aquatic plants, and found some. The little red gems were there, floating in the water attached to petite plants with thin, dark green leaves.
SLOGGING ABOUT
I gathered about a pint in those two hours. Not a big haul, but it was a lot of fun searching for them. I took them home and used them in cranberry bread for Thanksgiving.
I don’t often forage for wild foods. Working in the agricultural field, there is an abundance of cultivated food all around me. My homemade cranberry bread that holiday was special in its own way, having spent nearly a half a day slogging around for the fruit, enjoying time spent outdoors with Hannah trying not to fall into the pond.
Most commercial cranberry bogs are flooded in the fall for ease of harvest. In the wild, you can find cranberries growing in marshes, bogs, along edges of ponds, and other wet areas with acidic soil.
We have two species of cranberries here: Vaccinium macrocarpon and V. oxycoccus. Look for small plants with dark green thin leaves. Berries ripen to their ruby red color and are ready for picking in October, and can usually hold in good condition for picking into early November.
While most commercial cranberry production in the Northeast is located in Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Quebec, (many of whom are contract growers for Ocean Spray), there is a very small amount of cranberry production in St. Lawrence County, and there is one commercial cranberry operation in Vermont.
YEAR-ROUND TREAT
Cranberries are more than just a Thanksgiving food. They are delicious dried in salads and trail mix. I like to add dried cranberries to my apple crisp for some added color, texture, and tart flavor.
Dried cranberries are also excellent additions to fall salads, especially spinach salads with pecans and cheddar cheese on top.
In my Thanksgiving cranberry sauce, I simply boil fresh cranberries on the stovetop with some water and sugar or maple syrup, along with freshly squeezed orange juice and orange zest.
I also add a pinch of cardamom, which adds a unique flavor to the sauce. I cook the sauce until the cranberries have popped and the mixture thickens, and I mash the sauce with a potato masher if needed to achieve a smoother consistency.
This year, I’d like to try using cranberries in pie or other desserts, and in salsa. Cranberries usually appear in the produce section of supermarkets in early November and are only around for a couple months, so I try to stock up and put a couple of bags in the freezer for later in the year. They store in the freezer for about a year, so if I have a craving for homemade cranberry sauce in July, I can thaw a bag and make some.
Last week, I picked about two cups of wild cranberries along the edge of a marsh in Franklin County, and I’m saving them for my Thanksgiving cranberry bread, if I can wait that long! In the meantime, I’m keeping my eye out for cranberries in the grocery store.
Elisabeth Hodgdon is the regional vegetable specialist with Cornell Cooperative Extension – Clinton County. Reach her at eh528@cornell.edu or 518-561-7450.
