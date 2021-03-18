I’ve never been good at giving bad reviews. I’d rather be Siskel than Ebert. Or was it the other way around? Anyway, I like to play the good guy.
HOWEVER…
I’m not even sure where to begin with the 2021 Grammy Awards. On Sunday night, I sat almost “uncomfortably” watching the TV screen. Was I watching music awards, or an adult rated film? There were times I asked myself that more than once.
The Grammy’s are the biggest night in music. Anybody and everybody in the industry are on stage or in the audience. As a kid, I was always amazed at the different genres of music that were played. Most of my life centered on Country Music. I could tell you any Cash, Hank, or Willie song that was ever made. I had no idea who “Fleetwood Mac” was though.
This year’s awards were hosted by comedian and first time Grammy host, Trevor Noah. I will have to say…he did a great job. His jokes were a ‘little’ off color, but not enough to REALLY offend anyone. He kept it pretty current even poking at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
So, basically I’m going to review the performances during the show that stuck out in my mind. Whether they were good, or bad, they left an impression.
First off, Harry Styles. From the second the smoke cleared and Harry appeared in his Gucci leather suit (and feather) boa, I couldn’t help but watch. The thing is…he’s a really good singer. I feel like everyone ended up talking about his tattooed torso instead of the song though.
The next moment that comes to mind is the tribute to our fallen heroes, many of them due to COVID-19. Brandi Carlile’s tribute to John Prine was memorizing. There was a feeling of absolute love shown while she sang the lyrics to her idol’s song “I Remember Everything.” Immediately following was Lionel Richie’s tribute to his dear friend Kenny Rogers with “Lady.” My heart was in my throat.
Billie Eilish can do no wrong in my eyes. Not only was her performance absolutely flawless, but also she picked up the coveted Record of the Year for “Everything I Wanted.” Singing just seems so effortless for her.
Country Album of the year went to Miranda Lambert for “Wild” and rightfully so. She showed such respect and appreciation for her fellow nominees acknowledging that they had songs on her album as songwriters. So, in essence, her album was made up of songs that the other nominees wrote.
There wasn’t a dry eye in the house when H.E.R won Song of the Year for “I Can’t Breathe.” Such heart and soul went into that song, and it showed.
Then, there was Beyonce who won most-awarded woman in Grammy history for Best R&B Performance taking home her fourth. You couldn’t help but smile when she acknowledged her daughter, Blue Ivy, had just won her first Grammy (for co-starring) in the Video of the Year with her mother.
Say what you want about Taylor Swift, but I think she’s amazing. She writes, sings, and above all is a complete entertainer. Swift also swept up her third ‘Album of the Year’ award for “folklore” making her the most awarded female in that category.
Of course Post Malone is always going to leave you wondering “what just happened?” after his performances. He didn’t disappoint in the moody performance of “Hollywood’s Bleeding.”
Some people don’t realize that there are Grammy’s that are given outside of the television airing. Vince Gill won for Best Country Solo Performance for “When My Amy Prays,” written about his wife, Christian singer Amy Grant. Also, James Taylor won his sixth Grammy for “American Standard.”
So, that’s my good perspective on the Grammy’s. Some performances I did not bring up because in my eyes, they shouldn’t be recognized. If you watched, you know which ones I’m speaking of.
To be honest, I fell asleep in and out with this broadcast. I really miss live music, overpriced beers, and buying tickets to concerts. I do feel though, that we are starting to get back to normal…whatever that looks like.
Born and raised in the Adirondack Mountains of Upstate New York, Amanda Martin moved to Nashville, TN directly out of high school. Amanda has 20 years experience as a published singer/songwriter. Contact Amanda at amandarae24@hotmail.com.
