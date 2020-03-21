As most of us try to keep our composure in the face of the COVID-19 scare, we react with shock at the outrageous utterances of those who snub the unanimous warnings of experts and authorities.
About the most ignorant and actually terrifying comment was so outrageous that it was carried by both NBC and CBS evening newscasts Wednesday.
It was a college-age man who was standing on a crowded beach in Florida. One of thousands of like-minded celebrants in bathing suits, he said into a microphone, to the dismay of TV viewers, “If I get it (the coronavirus), I get it. I'm not going to let it stop me from partying.”
Those who are older and have gone through his stage should probably not be shocked to hear such self-centered abandonment of reason and empathy.
Strictly from a selfish standpoint, that student is probably justifiably confident that the disease will not terminate his dance through life.
But can't he understand that he could at least brush up against the virus and transport it home to friends and relatives who aren't so sturdy?
Can he be so deaf to the non-stop warnings from every corner of the globe that he can't divine the incalculable calamity he, himself, will deliver to those with whom he will have contact, sooner or later?
As a matter of fact, he isn't immune himself. New Centers for Disease Control figures show that nearly 40 percent of patients sick enough to be hospitalized were age 20 to 54.
Fortunately for the human race, most of its governing is done by adults. Important decisions are generally not handed over to people with the brainpower of the likes of that beach-goer.
That is why, for example, years ago Plattsburgh State President Dr. Joseph Burke closed the college for days surrounding St. Patrick's Day.
College celebrants with no boundaries to their behavior had adopted Plattsburgh as their operational headquarters and were running roughshod over the city, its inhabitants and its resources. The consequences of their rampage were of absolutely no concern to them.
The annual bash was so excessive it was cited in Playboy magazine, not exactly a publication known for extolling moderation.
The young man on the newscasts Wednesday night will almost certainly pay a severe penalty once he returns to the world of common sense and humanitarian awareness.
Many acquaintances will have seen and heard him. If those close to him, whose future depend in part on his acting sensibly and compassionately, hadn't fallen out of their chairs when seeing it for themselves live, they will surely have the piece pointed out to them.
His belief that four or five months' worth of classes, written papers and even some potentially difficult exams earned him the right to contribute to the spread of a lethal pandemic will be vigorously disputed.
It would be nice if those who respect the dire warnings could influence those who don't. At least they must continue to try.
