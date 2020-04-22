News of the planned job cuts for the City of Plattsburgh stunned the region last week, but it is not totally surprising.
The coronavirus pandemic has rocked the world healthwise, emotionally, mentally and economically.
Everyone on the planet is affected in one way or another.
Municipalities are chief among them.
The loss of revenue, mostly in the form of sales tax, will leave a lasting scar on the city, and just about all governments locally, statewide and nationally.
The city opted to re-organize more than 60 positions in order to deal with the projected loss in revenue, which is expected to translate into cutting more than $3 million in spending.
The city, and all municipalities, are also expected to suffer losses in state aid and utility and property taxes. And who knows how many state mandates without funding will be foisted upon localities.
It's doubtful the federal government will provide much help either, though we certainly hope something can be done there, as well.
About half of the positions the city is looking at are already vacant. The remaining slots will be restructured to include furloughs, job sharing, hours reductions or layoffs.
None of those choices are pleasant, and government will have some tough decisions to make.
But it looks like those difficult choices must be made, and made rather quickly.
The City of Plattsburgh can take some solace, if any, in the fact that they are not alone.
County governments in Clinton, Essex and Franklin Counties will also have difficult choices to make as the budget year unfolds.
Sales tax has long been a major revenue producer for North Country counties and municipalities in our tourism-rich region, but that has been impacted heavily by the stay-at-home orders.
Sales tax on purchases of gasoline have also contributed to the robust numbers in the area, but that too will lag.
Gas prices have been creeping lower and lower in recent weeks as people travel less, and oil-producing countries squabble.
The low prices are a double-edged sword.
They are great for travelers who can now fill up without breaking their banks, which is a positive for individuals, but governments lose the sales-tax revenue.
The fear is that any savings people realize at the pump, will be lost, and then some, when their property taxes are hiked way up to deal with coronavirus losses.
The city might have been among the first to make significant cuts due to the revenue losses, but we will not be surprised when we continue to see them occur at municipalities across the region in the coming weeks and months.
Delivery of services will be heavily scrutinized and likely trimmed for the longterm, perhaps even permanently in some cases.
Governments simply cannot tax their way out of the pandemic financial hole with so many people having lost jobs due to the situation.
The unemployed, even with bolstered unemployment benefits, are likely not to be in a position to pay significantly higher property-tax bills.
The post-coronavirus world portends to be different in many ways, and leaner governments and fewer services may be the new normal.
We hope the losses are minimal, but that does not appear likely.
While dealing with the financial impact of coronavirus will be difficult, it will be easier to handle if we can get through it with minimal sickness and death.
So far, that has worked out as only three deaths have been recorded in the tri-county region as of Tuesday.
Stay healthy and stay safe.
