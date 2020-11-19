Country Music Awards offered hopeful messages

Well, the Country Music Awards have come and gone. What did YOU think?
I, for one, enjoyed the show. However, it was small and felt like it was only the “who’s, who” in the country music industry in the audience. Viewers, though, actually had a LIVE audience on an awards show, how refreshing. It was almost like we were normal again.
Hosted by the legendary Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker, the show “kinda” kept you interested. Everybody obviously loves Reba…. and “Hootie.” (Hootie and the Blowfish.)
Somehow though, for me at least, they just didn’t mesh well. I would have definitely liked to go back to the Vince Gill hosting days. Maybe that’s just because I’m a hard school 90’s country gal.
The first highlight of the night was definitely Jason Aldean playing tribute to “The Charlie Daniel’s Band.” Aldean’s rendition of “Devil Went Down To Georgia” made such an impression; fans are now demanding a full recording from Aldean on his next record.
Charley Pride just about broke my heart when he accepted the “Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award.” I can’t tell you how many times I’ve belted out “Kiss An Angel Good Morning” while getting ready for my day. The fact that Mr. Pride couldn’t even pull the words out for his speech didn’t show weakness, it showed a man that was absolutely grateful for what he’s been given.
Thomas Rhett, Reba McEntire and Chris Tomlin’s song, “Be A Light” made everyone just stop in his or her tracks. The final statement, “In A World Full Of Hate, Be A Light” says it all. How better to sum up 2020?
Chris Stapleton’s stripped down performance of “Starting Over” was my favorite of the night. With his wife Morgan and her unbelievable harmonies by his side, Chris can’t lose. He’s the best in my book. Hands down. Well…other than Garth…Ha!
Speaking of Garth, the reigning Entertainer of the Year, gracefully bowed out of this years CMA Awards actually “pulling himself” from the Entertainer of the Year Award. Garth states: “It was time for someone else to enjoy this treasure.”
Eric Church took on the coveted “Entertainer Of The Year Award” and gave the most inspiring speech of the night. Summed up: “Politics divide; music unites.”
I couldn’t have said it better myself.
So…as you’re looking for shows that will fill your spirit and make you feel like you’re part of a crowd…. go search this on your TV. It will actually put a smile on your face. It’s nice to actually see people having fun again.
Born and raised in the Adirondack Mountains of Upstate New York, Amanda Martin moved to Nashville, TN directly out of high school. Amanda has 20 years experience as a published singer/songwriter. Contact Amanda at amandarae24@hotmail.com.
