It’s been so refreshing to see music finally starting to surface again. This past Sunday, April 18th, the 56th Academy of Country Music awards hosted by Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton didn’t disappoint.
Performances from some of ‘Music City’s’ biggest landmarks such as The Grand Ole Opry, The Bluebird, The Station Inn, and the Nashville Riverfront were amazing. Making it even more special, the crowd in the Opry House balcony was filled by socially distanced Health Care workers. Such a great nod to a well deserving group of individuals.
Miranda Lambert and Elle King kicked off the night with their duet, “I’m Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home), which I found quite appropriate for a Nashville awards show. Ha! Seriously though, the two set the tone for what would be A high-energy night.
In my opinion Carrie Underwood absolutely stole the show beginning her performance with an a cappella version of “Amazing Grace,” followed by a duet with Gospel Legend Cece Winans. “The Old Rugged Cross,” and ending backed by a choir with “How Great Thou Art.” I definitely felt like I had just gone to church.
Alan Jackson brought us back to what real country music is all about, belting out his hit, “Drive” followed by a song written for daughters. I guarantee there wasn’t a dry eye in the house.
Maren Morris and husband Ryan Hurd absolutely lit the stage on fire with their duet, “Chasing After You.” For a brief moment, I was reminded of an old school Tim McGraw/Faith Hill performance.
From the second I heard the new Kenny Chesney song “Good Knowing You,” I knew it was going to be unstoppable on the charts. Kenny very humbly sang the tune as his video played in the background. The perfect touch came at the end of the song when tributes were paid to lost music business folks this year. I got seriously choked up.
There is no better song to remind you of your old hometown than Kane Brown and Chris Young’s new duet, “Famous Friends.” I smiled because every description that they gave for a certain character in the song reminded me of someone from my small town of Saranac…from the school teacher to the bartender.
Of course, Luke Combs, Eric Church, and Keith Urban always put on a great performance. They were flawless as usual.
Here is a list of this year’s winners:
Entertainer of the Year: Luke Bryan
Female Artist of the Year: Maren Morris
Male Artist of the Year: Thomas Rhett
Duo of the Year: Dan + Shay
Group of the Year: Old Dominion
New Female Artist of the Year: Gabby Barrett
New Male Artist of the Year: Jimmie Allen
Album of the Year: “Starting Over”, Chris Stapleton
Single of the Year: “I Hope You’re Happy Now”, Carly Pearce/Lee Brice
Song of the Year: “The Bones”, Maren Morris
Video of the Year: “Worldwide Beautiful”, Kane Brown
Music Event of the Year: “I Hope You’re Happy Now”, Carly Pearce/Lee Brice
If this awards show is any indication of what music will be like when it finally fully returns. We are all in for a treat.
This girl gives it 4 high peaks.
