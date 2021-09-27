Cornell Connection: ‘Everlastings’ keep summer around all year long

With the official start of fall, the last remnants of summer fade away.
The last wildflowers to bloom, asters, are here in their various shades of white, lilac, and dark purple. Goldenrod blooms have gone by. In my garden, hydrangeas and the mums I just planted are the last plants in bloom.
I recently moved into a new house, and I’ve been enjoying the perennial gardens planted by the previous owner. Although there aren’t many blooms left right now, the dark purple ninebark bush and ferns fading to golden yellow add color and visual interest amongst the many hostas behind my house.
How can one preserve the beauty of late summer and fall flowers into the winter? These days, we’re lucky enough to be able to enjoy our flowers preserved in time through photos that are so easily captured by a cell phone.
We can also pick up fresh bouquets flown in from warmer climates anytime during the year. In the past, drying and pressing flowers allowed the garden’s blooms to be enjoyed all year round. As old trends tend to do, I hear this one has made a comeback since the pandemic started. Dried flowers have renewed interest for their sustainability. Rumor has it, that some florists started drying flowers during the pandemic when weddings were canceled.
Local, ecologically-grown flowers dried without heat, and without treatment with preservatives or dyes, can be a sustainable alternative to imported fresh cut flowers. Dried flowers can last for years with proper care. Their muted colors and wide variety of textures make wonderful fall and winter bouquets to decorate your home, with little to no maintenance.
Which flowers are best dried? Flowers that hold their color and form, and are well suited to drying are referred to as “everlastings.” There are many different species to choose from. My favorite dried bouquets include not only flowers, but also seed pods, grasses, and twigs for added interest. Some of my favorites are gomphrena, Nigella (love-in-a-mist) seed pods, amaranth, and sea oats. Celosia, zinnias, foxglove, statice, coneflower, globe thistle, hydrangeas, and eucalyptus are other common species that dry well.
If you have a flower garden, it’s likely that you’re already growing flowers that are suited to drying. Experiment with different species to see which ones you like best. Even if you don’t have a garden, you may be inspired by what dries naturally in the wild. Foraging for wild plants to add to bouquets is a fun adventure in itself.
Drying flowers isn’t complicated at all. The old fashioned way to dry flowers is to harvest them in the late morning when they are dry, tie them in bunches, and hang them upside down in a dry and dark place. Attics, and second floors of garages and barns are great places. Avoiding sunny spaces helps the flowers retain their color for a little longer. The space doesn’t need to be too warm.
Once the flowers are dry, they can be used for a number of decorations and crafts. Bouquets, of course, are the simplest use of dried flowers. The muted tones of dried flowers make a lovely addition to autumnal table centerpieces and displays around the house. Petite dried flowers with trimmed stems can be made into boutonnieres, hair barrettes, and bracelets for weddings. Dried flowers can be woven into grapevine wreathes for a natural door decoration.
Dried lavender petals can be sewn into sachets to keep at your bedside for aromatherapy, as its scent is known to have a calming effect. If you’re having guests over this fall for dinner, or later on for Thanksgiving, you might use miniature bouquets of dried flowers in your table settings or napkin rings.
As fall arrives, I’m already looking forward to ordering seeds for next year. I may add a few extra packets of everlastings to my seed order this winter. I know that I’ll appreciate my forethought next winter as I (hopefully) enjoy my dried flower bouquets.
Elisabeth Hodgdon is the regional vegetable specialist with Cornell Cooperative Extension – Clinton County. Reach her at eh528@cornell.edu or 518-561-7450.
