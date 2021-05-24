Cornell Ag Connection: Potted plant combinations and tips for success

When I was in college, I spent a few summers working on a farm, and another at a nursery. I spent the months of May and early June working in retail greenhouses at these operations as a plant salesperson.
One of my favorite duties as a salesperson was helping customers choose plants and arrangements for their window boxes, hanging baskets, and patio planters. I enjoyed reconnecting with my creative side, which I didn’t often get to do at college studying science.
Seeing plants come together and accent each other with their various colors, shapes, and textures, and the joy they gave customers was so much fun. Memorial Day weekend is one of the biggest weekends for plant shopping and gardening. Here are my tips for selecting potted plant combinations and maintaining their beauty all summer long.
When it comes to selecting which plants to grow in your containers, the first step is to understand the amount of light available at its desired location. Does the location receive at least 6 hours of sunlight per day?If so, there are many full and part sun annuals, such as petunias, verbena, and portulaca that will thrive in these conditions.
If you have more of a shady spot, for example, a location with only a brief period of morning sun, it’s best to choose annuals labeled for shade. Placing full sun annuals in a shady location often means fewer flowers and less robust growth. There are many excellent annuals for full shade, such as torenia and fuchsia (vining flowers), begonias, impatiens, and coleus.
Once you’ve determined which group of annuals will grow best in your container’s location, you’ll need to consider the size of the container. How many plants will comfortably fit into your container? Many customers tend to want to pack the container full. This approach gives instant gratification and beauty, especially if you need your patio to look nice pronto for guests coming over.
I prefer to leave some space in my containers. Many annuals will sprawl and grow vigorously, quickly filling in the space over time and reducing the risk that some plants will be crowded out. For reasons I don’t understand (perhaps because I am not an artist), plants look best in groups of three, five, or other odd numbers in a container.
When choosing the particular species for your container, a good rule of thumb for a small pot is to include one flowering upright plant, a vining plant (flowers or foliage), and an upright foliage plant. For example, a classic combination using this strategy is dracaena (“spikes”) or a grass, a sprawling petunia, and an upright geranium. There are many options for upright foliage beyond spikes. Take advantage of the unique textures of different grasses, papyrus, and spiraling juncus (a sedge). Sprawling silver foliage, such as licorice plant or dichondra look lovely paired with deep purple or pale pink flowers. One of my favorite combinations that a customer picked out once at the nursery was lobelia (deep blue), orange calibrichoa, and lime green sweet potato vine. This bold combination would stand out on any patio! Personally, I often choose to pair a yellow or orange flower with a deep burgundy foliage plant because I love the contrast.
Keeping your containers looking healthy with lots of flowers throughout the entire summer requires a certain amount of dedication. Coming to terms with the amount of time you’ll realistically be able to dedicate to your containers will help guide your plant selection. Do you often forget to water your plants? Portulaca or scaevola may be good options for you. These flows have fleshy, succulent stems that withstand dry spells. Lobelia, bacopa, and some other plants are far less forgiving and can stop flowering when they are not provided with an even water supply. Opt for foliage or flowers that do not require deadheading if you are too busy to clip back your plants. As a general rule of thumb, water your containers and hanging baskets whenever they feel light and soil is dry to the touch. The exact frequency will depend on the weather and amount of sun reaching your containers. Fertilize once per week with an all-purpose water soluble fertilizer in your watering can. Don’t hesitate to cut back vigorous vines, coleus, petunias, and other plants in your containers later in the summer.
Potted plant combinations, and garden design of any type, are artistic expressions of oneself. What looks like a beautiful combination to one person is unappealing to another, and that’s ok. Feeling patriotic? Try the classic combination of white or red geraniums, ivy, and deep blue lobelia. Feeling bold? Opt for a deep burgundy foliage plant with bright yellow or orange flowers. There are seemingly endless options! I can’t wait to see the beautiful combinations around our community this summer.
Elisabeth Hodgdon is the regional vegetable specialist with Cornell Cooperative Extension – Clinton County. Reach her at eh528@cornell.edu or 518-561-7450.
