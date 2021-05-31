While my voice lacks the booming baritone of Smokey the Bear, I would like to revamp his message to help spread the word about fire blight, and offer tips on what you can do to help our local orchards combat this devastating disease.
What is Fire Blight?
Fire blight is a common fruit disease, caused by the bacteria Erwinia amylovora, which commonly infects apples and pears right around this time of the year. Bacteria multiply rapidly under the right conditions (hot and wet), and most commonly infects trees during bloom, as the bacterial cells can enter the trees through the open flowers. Once inside the flowers, the bacteria continue to spread and multiply throughout the tree. The bacteria can kill flowers, limbs, and even entire trees in severe infections. As bacterial cells continue to multiply, infected fruit and limbs begin to ooze bacteria, which can then spread to infect additional nearby trees on hot, rainy days. Later in the growing season, if trees are not killed completely, the bacteria will form cankers on the tree limbs. During the following spring, these cankers will ooze fresh bacteria to repeat the cycle all over again to infect additional trees. This repeated annual damage can lead to devastating losses.
Conditions were very favorable in our region for infections at bloom this year. While our local orchards are keeping their trees as healthy as possible to prevent these infections, a single infection on a nearby tree can lead to devastating losses if conditions are right this summer.
How You Can Help
Not all hope is lost though! If you would like to help our local orchards in combatting this terrible disease, you can take a few simple actions. Keep a close eye on any apple and pear trees you have in your yard. Look closely at the fruit and shoots for symptoms of fire blight infection. Fruit will turn dark brown, will look soggy, and will exude an ooze. Shoots infected with fire blight will also turn brown, as if they were set on fire (hence the name fire blight). A very common characteristic is the curling of the tip of the shoot, which we refer to as having a “shepherd’s crook” appearance.
When In Doubt, Prune it Out
If you see these symptoms, you should cut out and destroy the infected tissues. If you see a shoot that looks infected, look for the portion of the limb where the infected brown tissue meets the healthy green tissue. You should cut at least 18 inches back into the healthy tissue, as the bacteria is likely to move further into the plant than where we may see disease symptoms being expressed. Make these cuts on cool, dry days, as making the cuts on hot, wet days can further spread the bacteria. You should also disinfect your pruning tools with rubbing alcohol between each cut to sterilize them to reduce the risk of further spreading the disease.
If you think you might have fire blight, but are not sure, you can email me to help with your diagnosis. Be sure to look for the tell-tale shepherd’s crook, and when in doubt, prune it out!
Mike Basedow is a regional tree fruit specialist with the Cornell Cooperative Extension Eastern NY Commercial Horticulture Program. He can be reached at mrb254@cornell.edu.
