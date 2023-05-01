Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Burlington VT has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in New York... East Branch Ausable River At Ausable Forks affecting Essex and Clinton Counties. For the Ausable River...including Ausable Forks...Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 800 PM EDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO LATE THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...East Branch Ausable River at Ausable Forks. * WHEN...From this morning to late this evening. * IMPACTS...At 7.0 feet, Minor flooding can occur in Keene. Water begins to overflow onto Hulls Falls Road, Route 73, and Route 9N near Marcy Field. High water will impact interests at Alice Falls near Keeseville. At 8.0 feet, In Jay, water will cover Route 9N near Trumbulls Corner. Minor flooding can occur in Keene. Water begins to overflow onto Hulls Falls Road, Route 73, and Route 9N near Marcy Field. High water will impact interests at Alice Falls near Keeseville. At 9.0 feet, In Jay, water will approach Route 9N in the Stickney Bridge area. In Keene, water will cover Hulls Falls Road, and Routes 73 and 9N near Marcy Field. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:25 AM EDT Monday the stage was 6.6 feet. - Bankfull stage is 7.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 7.6 feet this morning. It will then fall below flood stage late this afternoon. - Flood stage is 7.0 feet. - Flood History...No available flood history. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&