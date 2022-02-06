Whether we shop at the supermarket or the farmers market, the foods we purchase bear a wide variety of labels.
And we rely on those labels to provide us with information on, among other things, how the food was grown and/or prepared or, in the case of meat and meat products, how the animals were raised.
When we choose to buy food products that we believe are better choices, based on labeling, we want to know that we’re buying food that’s healthier for our families and the environment. And most people would agree that consumers have a right to know. But, all of the branding, pictures and descriptions we find on, or attached to, food products or packaging can be confusing. And, sometimes, misleading.
The label I’m most often asked about is USDA Organic.
The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) National Organic Program regulates the labeling requirements for organic agricultural products, including produce, dairy, meat, processed foods, condiments, and beverages. Food products labeled organic must contain at least 95% organic ingredients. And all products bearing the USDA organic label must be grown and processed without the use of synthetic pesticides and fertilizers, genetic engineering, antibiotics, synthetic growth hormones, artificial flavors, artificial colors, preservatives, irradiation or sewage sludge.
It’s important to point out that "without the use of synthetic pesticides and fertilizers" does not mean that no pesticides may be used. When an organic farmer is faced with a potentially-significant loss and all other control methods have failed, the use of targeted sprays of organic-approved pesticides is permitted.
Consumers should be aware too, that specified synthetic substances are allowed in organic livestock production for use as, among other things, disinfectants, sanitizers and medical treatments when applicable, such as aspirin to reduce inflammation, calcium propionate (CAS # 4075-81-4) for treatment of milk fever, vaccines.
The second most asked-about label is Non-GMO Project Verified
Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs) are plants, animals, microorganisms and other ingredients that have been manipulated by scientists to assist in their production, preparation or use as food. Scientists manipulate or modify genes in ways not possible in nature or by crossbreeding.
Whether the use of GMOs is safe or not depends upon who you ask. According to the National Academy of Sciences and the Food and Drug Administration, GMO foods pose no risk to your health. And, in 2016, Cornell University’s Alliance for Science, in an article written by Mark Lynas, an environmental activist and author of several books on the environment, including "Our Final Warning: Six Degrees of Climate Emergency," which won the Royal Society science books prize in 2008 and was adapted into a documentary broadcast on the National Geographic Channel, declared "the GMO safety debate is over."
But opponents fear that consumption of GMOs could lead to increased rates of cancer or other illness. And they have concerns about GMO field crops cross-pollinating with non-GMO and organic crops (for example, corn and alfalfa) and the potential threat to native species, should they escape into the wild (for example, salmon).
The Non-GMO Project is a non-profit organization that provides the only third-party labeling program in North America for products grown without genetic engineering. Their product verification program assesses products, ingredients, and manufacturing facilities to establish compliance, from seed to shelf, with their rigorous best management practices for GMO avoidance.
New GMO Labels include "Bioengineered / Derived from Bioengineering."
On Jan. 1, 2022, a new federal law, the National Bioengineered Food Disclosure Law (NBFDL), went into effect. Food manufacturers, importers, and retailers who package and label foods that are bioengineered (a synonym for genetically modified) or that contain bioengineered ingredients for retail or bulk food sales in the United States must disclose that information to consumers. One way to do this is by labeling foods with bioengineered ingredients using a USDA-created "bioengineered" logo and, for foods with ingredients derived from bioengineering, a USDA-created "derived from bioengineering" logo.
Common packaging labels for chickens and eggs include:
CAGE-FREE
Cage-free layer hens are kept in open indoor spaces, instead of small cages. To receive USDA Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) approval, cage-free eggs must be produced by birds housed in a way that ‘provides unlimited access to food and water’ and ‘freedom to roam during the laying cycle’.
FREE RANGE
Hens that produce free-range eggs must have access to fresh food and water and be able to go outside whenever they want, throughout their laying cycle. Free range facilities provide perches, nests, scratching areas, access to litter, and protection from predators.
PASTURED-RAISED
Pasture-raised egg production is not regulated by the USDA. Third-party certifiers determine standards, so standards vary. Generally speaking, pasture raised eggs come from hens that have access to pastures and, as such, access to a natural diet (e.g. bugs, grasses, seeds), in season.
Common packaging labels for beef include:
GRASS-FED
There’s no regulatory oversight or official definition for the term ‘grass-fed’ or differentiation between pastured cattle and those fed in lots, but never fed grains. All cows eat grass. But farmers typically need a year longer to fatten grass-fed cattle to slaughter-weight than they need for grain-finished cattle.
